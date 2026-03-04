IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: 'We're Giving Away Maybe 15-20 Runs In The Field," Admits Morne Morkel
Expecting a run-fest against England, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel admits 15-20 runs lost in the field could prove decisive in a T20 WC semifinal.
Mumbai: India are preparing for a high-scoring shootout and expect small margins to decide the T20 World Cup semifinal against the England cricket team at Wankhede. And if those margins are as fine as bowling coach Morne Morkel believes, then India’s biggest opponent might not be England’s batting depth — but their own fielding lapses.
“At times we’re guilty, if we’re honest, of giving away maybe 15-20 runs in the field,” Morkel admitted on match eve. In a venue where 200 is no longer intimidating and sixes land in the second tier with regularity, 15 runs is not a statistic. It is a semifinal.
India’s campaign has been thrilling but untidy. The catching numbers, 14 dropped catches till now, are not flattering, and misfields have crept in at critical junctures. Morkel did not deflect.
“Nobody looks to drop a catch on purpose. It’s not like we don’t train it,” he said. “There’s a lot of focus going into our fielding,” he said in defence. The issue, as he framed it, is about awareness and ownership. “The responsibility that the players need to take on the field is to find themselves in a position, in the hot zones, and to work a little bit extra,” is how he saw it.
In high-scoring conditions, the difference between defending 195 and chasing 205 often lies in half-chances. Against an England side that bats deep and hits hard, India cannot afford to offer second lives.
Expecting A Run-Fest
Morkel’s reading of Wankhede was pragmatic and clear-eyed. “I’ll be expecting it to be a good wicket, a high-scoring game,” he said. “If we go in with the mindset that it’s going to be a high-scoring game and we need to be up to the standard, I’d say that’s a good place to be at,” he said.
There is bounce here, trust in the surface, and minimal forgiveness for defensive bowling. “There’s always that extra bit of bounce,” he explained. “Guys can trust the bounce and hit through the line. In saying that, that can also, as a bowler, bring you into the game,” he added.
But the margins are “a lot smaller.”
“The ball travels, it’s quite a small ground. So, you just need to be really fighting that over, stay in the moment and compete every ball,” Morkel said. India are preparing not for control, but for chaos — and the composure to navigate it.
No Perfect Game
Neither semifinalist has produced a flawless campaign. But Morkel dismissed the idea that India are chasing a complete performance. “For us, that is something we haven’t really spoken about — the perfect game,” he said. “The quality of this team has been shown that on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance,” Morkel added.
That philosophy leans heavily on match-winners — individuals capable of seizing decisive moments rather than waiting for collective symmetry. “Success is never guaranteed,” Morkel added. “But if we can give ourselves the best chance to go out and perform, that is what we strive for,” he said.
Backing Bowlers To Attack
There were questions around reliance on certain bowlers, particularly after a few expensive outings. Morkel’s answer was unequivocal. “It’s not how you get to the semi-finals, it’s the next two games and how we’re going to play there.”
On Varun’s recent returns, he urged perspective: “We know the margins are small in India, bowling especially. I don’t read too much into that.” He described Varun as one of India’s high-variation options. “He’s got the ability to take a wicket almost every ball. So if he goes to a boundary… for him it’s just to move on to the next one and make sure he commits to that next ball,” Morkel said.
Retreat is not the plan, though, nor is overthinking. “He’s a match-winner for us… for him it’s just to stay and bowl every ball and make sure it’s his best ball,” Morkel said.
Sanju Patience, Abhishek Reset
Few stories in this campaign have been as redemptive as Sanju Samson’s return to the XI. Morkel credited patience over pep talks. “There was not a lot of conversation,” he said. “He’s a guy who always works hard at the nets.” The key was readiness. “In professional sports, it’s all about staying ready, so you don’t have to get yourself ready,” Morkel explained.
Samson “kept calm and fought through that tough little period” before delivering when India needed him. Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, is navigating a lean run. Morkel framed it as growth.
“Sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you,” he said. “It’s good growth for him.” The reminder was simple: “It’s a fresh page for him tomorrow. He’s starting on zero.”
England: Deep, Street Smart, Dangerous
If India are bracing for a shootout, it is because they respect the opposition. “Playing against England, they’re a team that’s street smart,” Morkel said. “There’s a lot of quality in their side, batting quite long, deep, which makes them a very dangerous side,” he added.
England’s philosophy mirrors India’s. “The way they approach a T20 game — fearless, trying to take the game on — will give you opportunities,” Morkel said.
His expectation? “Tomorrow is going to be a good shootout between two aggressive teams. The side that can hold their nerves and read the conditions quickest will come out on top,” he said.
Simplifying Pressure
For a young, expressive squad that India are, the challenge is not just tactical but mental too. “We are a young, exciting group that wants to play entertaining cricket,” Morkel said. “Fans pay money to come and watch these guys do their thing.” In a knockout game, that mindset can either free a side or trap it. Morkel believes it liberates.
“If we play our attacking, entertaining brand, the rest will fall into place.” He added: “They are at their best when there is not a lot of thinking about the moment, but just going out and being entertained.”
On Thursday night at Wankhede, the equation may be brutally simple. Expect 190-plus. Expect momentum swings. Expect nerves. But if India are right — if this semifinal is indeed decided by small margins — then the sharpness of a catch, the saving of a boundary, or the composure after a six may matter more than the headline spells. In a high-scoring shootout, perfection is unlikely. Precision is essential.