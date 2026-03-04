ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: 'We're Giving Away Maybe 15-20 Runs In The Field," Admits Morne Morkel

- By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: India are preparing for a high-scoring shootout and expect small margins to decide the T20 World Cup semifinal against the England cricket team at Wankhede. And if those margins are as fine as bowling coach Morne Morkel believes, then India’s biggest opponent might not be England’s batting depth — but their own fielding lapses.

“At times we’re guilty, if we’re honest, of giving away maybe 15-20 runs in the field,” Morkel admitted on match eve. In a venue where 200 is no longer intimidating and sixes land in the second tier with regularity, 15 runs is not a statistic. It is a semifinal.

India’s campaign has been thrilling but untidy. The catching numbers, 14 dropped catches till now, are not flattering, and misfields have crept in at critical junctures. Morkel did not deflect.

“Nobody looks to drop a catch on purpose. It’s not like we don’t train it,” he said. “There’s a lot of focus going into our fielding,” he said in defence. The issue, as he framed it, is about awareness and ownership. “The responsibility that the players need to take on the field is to find themselves in a position, in the hot zones, and to work a little bit extra,” is how he saw it.

In high-scoring conditions, the difference between defending 195 and chasing 205 often lies in half-chances. Against an England side that bats deep and hits hard, India cannot afford to offer second lives.

Expecting A Run-Fest

Morkel’s reading of Wankhede was pragmatic and clear-eyed. “I’ll be expecting it to be a good wicket, a high-scoring game,” he said. “If we go in with the mindset that it’s going to be a high-scoring game and we need to be up to the standard, I’d say that’s a good place to be at,” he said.

There is bounce here, trust in the surface, and minimal forgiveness for defensive bowling. “There’s always that extra bit of bounce,” he explained. “Guys can trust the bounce and hit through the line. In saying that, that can also, as a bowler, bring you into the game,” he added.

But the margins are “a lot smaller.”

“The ball travels, it’s quite a small ground. So, you just need to be really fighting that over, stay in the moment and compete every ball,” Morkel said. India are preparing not for control, but for chaos — and the composure to navigate it.

No Perfect Game

Neither semifinalist has produced a flawless campaign. But Morkel dismissed the idea that India are chasing a complete performance. “For us, that is something we haven’t really spoken about — the perfect game,” he said. “The quality of this team has been shown that on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance,” Morkel added.

That philosophy leans heavily on match-winners — individuals capable of seizing decisive moments rather than waiting for collective symmetry. “Success is never guaranteed,” Morkel added. “But if we can give ourselves the best chance to go out and perform, that is what we strive for,” he said.

Backing Bowlers To Attack