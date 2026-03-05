ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Blue Sea At Wankhede Stadium As Fans Line Hours Before Marquee Clash

- By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: Traffic is Mumbai, and Mumbai is traffic. But on match day, with India at the centre of a knockout match in a World Cup, Marine Drive begins to turn blue – not just with the weight of expectation but with their blue jerseys and tricolour painted faces.

Not the sea — that is already shimmering under the March sun — but it’s the people who are milling around the imposing structure – faces painted, flags knotted around foreheads, replica jerseys fluttering like battle standards in the salty breeze.

Vendors outside Churchgate shout themselves hoarse. Someone beats a dhol. Someone else starts a chant of “In-dia! In-dia!” that rolls down the promenade and gathers force like a night tide.

This is semifinal day at the Wankhede Stadium — and if cricket has a heartbeat, tonight it will be heard here.

Ground That Remembers

Wankhede is not merely a stadium. It is a vault of Indian cricketing memory. Built in 1974 after a dispute between the Mumbai Cricket Association and the Cricket Club of India, it has always carried a streak of defiance. Fitting, then, that it became the site of Indian cricket’s most cathartic triumph — the night in April 2011 when MS Dhoni lifted the World Cup trophy with that soaring six into the Mumbai sky.

Fans line up at Wankhede Stadium (ETV Bharat)

Older fans still talk about the 1987 World Cup semifinal heartbreak here. Others recall the roar when Sachin Tendulkar walked out in front of his home crowd — a sound that felt less like applause and more like prayer.

Wankhede has seen dust bowls and green tops, collapses and comebacks. It has watched legends begin and empires end. But what makes it different is proximity — the stands feel almost on top of the action. The noise does not echo; it engulfs. And tonight, that noise will carry history’s weight.

An India–England knockout comes with colonial echoes and modern swagger. It is a technique against flair, a swing against spin, a restraint against audacity. It is a rivalry that has produced NatWest finals and World Cup thrillers.

In Mumbai, though, rivalries feel personal. English fans are not too many. They have travelled in small clusters and will find themselves drowning in the blue ocean of 30000 heartbeats. Yet Wankhede crowds have a way of respecting good cricket. Ask anyone who witnessed Kevin Pietersen silence a subcontinental crowd with a masterclass; admiration eventually drowned resentment.