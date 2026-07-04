ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: England Announce Squad For ODI Series; Two Players Get Maiden Call-Up

Hyderabad: England have named the 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. They have made two changes in the squad with James Coles and Josh Tongue earning their maiden call-up. After the conclusion of the T20I series, the two teams will play ODIs on 14, 16 and 19 July.

The team include two changes as James Coles and Josh Tongue have earned their maiden call-up in the ODI squad.

Also, Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood have returned to the ODI squad. Atkinson is returning to the ODI team after a gap of one year as he last played against India at the Eden Gardens on January 22, 2025, where he conceded 38 runs from two overs. Saqib played his last ODI against South Africa in September 2025, where he conceded 53 runs from 10 overs without taking any wickets.

Buildup to 2027 World Cup for both teams

The ODI World Cup is set to be played next year, and both teams will aim to prepare for the marquee competition. Sussex all-rounder James Coles has earned his maiden call-up for the series. He bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox bowling. He has scored 425 runs in List A cricket and has picked 26 wickets from 24 matches. Also, the selection of Liam Dawson shows that the team want to boost their spin bowling.

Tongue has been rewarded for his consistency in Test cricket. He will join the likes of Archer, Atkinson and Mahmood to form the pace department. Atkinson is back in the squad after recovering from an injury, while Mahmood was struggling with a knee injury.