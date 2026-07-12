Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi Named As Injury Replacements For England ODIs And Zimbabwe T20Is
India have made two changes in their squad for the ODI series against England and T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fast bowler Prince Yadav and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been added to India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and T20I series against Zimbabwe as injury replacements. Prince will replace Harshit Rana for the ODIs against England, while Bishnoi will replace Varun Chakaravarthy in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.
During the humiliating loss against England in the T20 series, India suffered a double blow as Harshit and Chakravarthy suffered hamstring injuries. The BCCI revealed that Rana had suffered discomfort in his right discomfort during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Varun suffered some discomfort in his left hamstring, and scans revealed a more severe Grade 2 hamstring injury. The duo will now report to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment.
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2026
Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi named as replacements for injured Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in #TeamIndia's squads for #ENGvIND ODIs and #ZIMvIND T20Is, respectively.
More details 🔽https://t.co/xOPGYDaugn
Both cricketers have suffered a fresh setback after different injuries kept them away from the IPL 2026. Varun fractured a toe on his left foot during the IPL 2026 and missed the Test series against Afghanistan and the T20Is in Ireland. He played in two matches against England (0/35 and 1/37) before being benched again.
Rana suffered a knee injury during India’s warm-up game against South Africa, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in 2026. He went through surgery and rehabilitation before returning for the T20s in Ireland.
Prince Yadav made his ODI debut against Afghanistan at home, taking three wickets in two matches. He got the breakthrough after an impressive IPL 2026, scalping 16 wickets in 14 matches. Since making his T20 debut in 2022, Bishnoi has played 46 fixtures. He endured a tough outing in Manchester recently.
India's updated squad for England ODIs
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.
India vs England ODI schedule
1st ODI - July 14
2nd ODI - July 16
3rd ODI - July 19
India vs Zimbabwe T20I schedule
1st T20I - July 23
2nd T20I - July 25
3rd T20I - July 26