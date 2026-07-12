ETV Bharat / sports

Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi Named As Injury Replacements For England ODIs And Zimbabwe T20Is

Hyderabad: Fast bowler Prince Yadav and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been added to India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and T20I series against Zimbabwe as injury replacements. Prince will replace Harshit Rana for the ODIs against England, while Bishnoi will replace Varun Chakaravarthy in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

During the humiliating loss against England in the T20 series, India suffered a double blow as Harshit and Chakravarthy suffered hamstring injuries. The BCCI revealed that Rana had suffered discomfort in his right discomfort during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Varun suffered some discomfort in his left hamstring, and scans revealed a more severe Grade 2 hamstring injury. The duo will now report to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment.

Both cricketers have suffered a fresh setback after different injuries kept them away from the IPL 2026. Varun fractured a toe on his left foot during the IPL 2026 and missed the Test series against Afghanistan and the T20Is in Ireland. He played in two matches against England (0/35 and 1/37) before being benched again.

Rana suffered a knee injury during India’s warm-up game against South Africa, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in 2026. He went through surgery and rehabilitation before returning for the T20s in Ireland.

Prince Yadav made his ODI debut against Afghanistan at home, taking three wickets in two matches. He got the breakthrough after an impressive IPL 2026, scalping 16 wickets in 14 matches. Since making his T20 debut in 2022, Bishnoi has played 46 fixtures. He endured a tough outing in Manchester recently.

India's updated squad for England ODIs

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is