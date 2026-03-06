ETV Bharat / sports

The Samson Redemption: 89 Reasons Mumbai Will Remember This Night

India's Sanju Samson greets spectators as he returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by England's Will Jacks during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, March 5, 2026. ( PTI )

~ By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: The roar at the Wankhede had not quite faded when Sanju Samson walked into the Press conference room. Outside, Mumbai was still buzzing from a semifinal that produced nearly 500 runs and a razor-edge finish with more twists than a Bollywood thriller. Inside, Samson looked relieved, amused, and just a little philosophical.

An 89 in a World Cup semifinal will do that to a man. India had edged England by seven runs in a pulsating contest, but the decisive surge had come earlier in the evening from Samson’s bat: A flowing, fearless innings that gave India the platform for a total England could chase but never quite catch.

Yet Samson, in typical fashion, was already thinking ahead. “One more match, then I’ll feel very light,” he smiled when asked if the burden on his shoulders had lifted. That single line summed up the night. Jubilation, yes, but unfinished business too.

Innings That Carried India

The numbers told part of the story. Eighty-nine runs, a cluster of towering sixes, a tempo that kept England’s bowlers scrambling after he was dropped by Harry Brook. But Samson’s knock was less about statistics and more about rhythm. From the moment he found the middle of the bat, there was a sense that the Kerala batter had

settled into one of those rare evenings when timing feels effortless. “If you are in form, you should definitely contribute to your team,” he said matter-of- factly. “I knew I was timing the ball well in the last innings, so I wanted to take that confidence into today,” he added, referring to his 97 runs against the West Indies in the virtual quarterfinals.

Confidence, in Samson’s world, is rarely loud. His batting often looks languid, almost casual, until the ball sails over the ropes. That same understated tone coloured his explanation of the six-hitting that had electrified Wankhede. When a reporter asked the inevitable question, what is the secret to hitting such effortless sixes, Samson grinned. “See the ball and hit hard – it will go. What can I say?” The room burst into laughter.

Pitch Made For Audacity

If Samson’s batting looked joyful, the conditions certainly encouraged it. The Wankhede pitch was true, quick and unforgiving to bowlers. Samson and his opening partner sensed it almost immediately. “Abhishek and I were talking about how good the wicket was,” he revealed. “He said after the powerplay we should have put 250.”

It was that kind of surface. Samson understood the assignment quickly: Get a start and then keep pressing. In T20 cricket, he explained, the modern template is brutally simple. “Nowadays you know that in the powerplay only the match is made and spoiled,” he said. “Top three is all about going and exploding,” he said.

Explode he did. Even a dropped catch midway through the innings did little to disrupt the rhythm. “I’ve been very unlucky,” he said with mock solemnity. “Luck also works sometimes.” Then came the shrug. “It was a ball to hit, so I hit it,” he said.

Long Road To This Night

The knock carried extra resonance because the last nine months have tested Samson’s resilience more than most phases in his career. In Indian cricket, the margins between playing and waiting can be brutally thin. Samson knows that better than most. He had moved down the order, fought for opportunities, endured a lean run in the New Zealand series, and, at the start of this World Cup, found himself outside the playing XI.

For a player who has spent more than a decade battling the narrative around his consistency, the frustration could easily have spilt over. Instead, Samson retreated into silence.

“I shut down my phone. I was not on social media. I am still not on social media,” he revealed. “Less noise, fewer people interacting with me — that helped me focus.” The strategy was simple: Strip the game back to its basics. “I had to respect the game,” he said. “Even the best in the world struggle in this

format,” Samson added.

It was a refreshingly honest admission. T20 cricket can make geniuses look ordinary, and journeymen look unstoppable. Samson’s response was not to reinvent himself but to recalibrate. More practice. More patience. More inner work.