The Samson Redemption: 89 Reasons Mumbai Will Remember This Night
In Press room, Sanju Samson, man of the moment, revealed patience, wit and quiet resolve behind his innings and his journey in this World Cup.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
~ By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: The roar at the Wankhede had not quite faded when Sanju Samson walked into the Press conference room. Outside, Mumbai was still buzzing from a semifinal that produced nearly 500 runs and a razor-edge finish with more twists than a Bollywood thriller. Inside, Samson looked relieved, amused, and just a little philosophical.
An 89 in a World Cup semifinal will do that to a man. India had edged England by seven runs in a pulsating contest, but the decisive surge had come earlier in the evening from Samson’s bat: A flowing, fearless innings that gave India the platform for a total England could chase but never quite catch.
Yet Samson, in typical fashion, was already thinking ahead. “One more match, then I’ll feel very light,” he smiled when asked if the burden on his shoulders had lifted. That single line summed up the night. Jubilation, yes, but unfinished business too.
Innings That Carried India
The numbers told part of the story. Eighty-nine runs, a cluster of towering sixes, a tempo that kept England’s bowlers scrambling after he was dropped by Harry Brook. But Samson’s knock was less about statistics and more about rhythm. From the moment he found the middle of the bat, there was a sense that the Kerala batter had
settled into one of those rare evenings when timing feels effortless. “If you are in form, you should definitely contribute to your team,” he said matter-of- factly. “I knew I was timing the ball well in the last innings, so I wanted to take that confidence into today,” he added, referring to his 97 runs against the West Indies in the virtual quarterfinals.
Confidence, in Samson’s world, is rarely loud. His batting often looks languid, almost casual, until the ball sails over the ropes. That same understated tone coloured his explanation of the six-hitting that had electrified Wankhede. When a reporter asked the inevitable question, what is the secret to hitting such effortless sixes, Samson grinned. “See the ball and hit hard – it will go. What can I say?” The room burst into laughter.
Pitch Made For Audacity
If Samson’s batting looked joyful, the conditions certainly encouraged it. The Wankhede pitch was true, quick and unforgiving to bowlers. Samson and his opening partner sensed it almost immediately. “Abhishek and I were talking about how good the wicket was,” he revealed. “He said after the powerplay we should have put 250.”
It was that kind of surface. Samson understood the assignment quickly: Get a start and then keep pressing. In T20 cricket, he explained, the modern template is brutally simple. “Nowadays you know that in the powerplay only the match is made and spoiled,” he said. “Top three is all about going and exploding,” he said.
Explode he did. Even a dropped catch midway through the innings did little to disrupt the rhythm. “I’ve been very unlucky,” he said with mock solemnity. “Luck also works sometimes.” Then came the shrug. “It was a ball to hit, so I hit it,” he said.
Long Road To This Night
The knock carried extra resonance because the last nine months have tested Samson’s resilience more than most phases in his career. In Indian cricket, the margins between playing and waiting can be brutally thin. Samson knows that better than most. He had moved down the order, fought for opportunities, endured a lean run in the New Zealand series, and, at the start of this World Cup, found himself outside the playing XI.
For a player who has spent more than a decade battling the narrative around his consistency, the frustration could easily have spilt over. Instead, Samson retreated into silence.
“I shut down my phone. I was not on social media. I am still not on social media,” he revealed. “Less noise, fewer people interacting with me — that helped me focus.” The strategy was simple: Strip the game back to its basics. “I had to respect the game,” he said. “Even the best in the world struggle in this
format,” Samson added.
It was a refreshingly honest admission. T20 cricket can make geniuses look ordinary, and journeymen look unstoppable. Samson’s response was not to reinvent himself but to recalibrate. More practice. More patience. More inner work.
Experience Behind Freedom
For all the apparent ease of his stroke play, Samson’s innings was shaped by experience. Few players in the Indian squad have logged as many T20 matches across leagues and formats. He reminded reporters of that quietly. “I’ve played around 300 or 400 T20s. From position one to six. I have captained a franchise,” he said.
That journey, he said, gives him clarity about his role within the team. In the previous match, he had played the finisher’s role, guiding India through a tricky chase. Against England, batting first demanded a different approach. “When you bat first in Wankhede, you know no score is enough,” he explained.
“Once I got a start, I wanted to capitalise with as many sixes or fours as possible.” The clarity showed. Samson paced the innings perfectly, accelerating at just the right moments and ensuring India carried momentum deep into the middle overs.
The duel with Archer
One subplot in the innings was Samson’s battle with England’s spearhead Jofra Archer, a contest that has tilted both ways in the past. Samson admitted the matchup had been on his mind. “Last time we played them, Jofra was very effective,” he said. “So, I had to prepare. Be clear in my head how I was going to face him,” he said. Preparation paid off.
Samson struck Archer for crucial boundaries, even though one mistimed shot off his bowling resulted in a dropped catch. Respect, Samson said, is essential against a bowler of Archer’s calibre. “He is a world-class bowler. You need to respect what he does, but at the same time you need to be confident.” Confidence, of course, had arrived courtesy of form.
Unfolding Thriller
Samson’s job was not finished once the batting ended. As wicketkeeper, he had a front-row seat for England’s ferocious chase. At one stage, when Jacob Bethell was launching into India’s spinners, the match seemed to tilt dramatically. “They needed 13 an over and were getting two boundaries every over,” Samson recalled. “It was very easy for them at the middle stage.”
But the confidence returned when India’s death-bowling cavalry assembled. “Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler,” Samson said. “When you know he has an over left and Arshdeep has an over left, you feel confident.” The yorkers that followed sealed England’s fate and India’s passage to the final.
Humour Behind Calm
Throughout the Press conference, Samson’s answers carried the easy humour that teammates often speak about. Even when discussing near-centuries — 97 in a previous match and 89 here — he dismissed the idea of regret. “I haven’t missed two centuries,” he insisted playfully. “Making 97 and 89 is a big deal.”
There was also a gentle philosophical streak. “T20 cricket is going somewhere else,” he mused at one point, referring to the increasingly fearless batting around the world. Then came the punchline. “It’s better to be a batsman (than a bowler) nowadays.”
One More step
Despite the laughter and applause that greeted him in the Press room, Samson’s focus kept returning to the same thought. The job is not finished. India is now one victory away from the T20 World Cup title, and Samson — after years of waiting, working and occasionally wondering — will walk into that final as one of the tournament’s defining players.
He acknowledged the moment with quiet gratitude. “One of the best moments in my life is happening,” he said. But then he smiled again, the same mix of relief and determination flickering across his face. “One more inning,” he repeated. Only then, Sanju Samson promised, will the weight finally lift.
