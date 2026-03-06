ETV Bharat / sports

Extremely Proud, Says Brook; Backs England's Fight Despite Seven-Run Semifinal Heartbreak

England's Adil Rashid, right, celebrates with captain Harry Brook after taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Mumbai: Harry Brook arrived at the post-match Press conference looking like a captain who had just lived through every possible emotion in a T20 match. England had come within touching distance of chasing down a massive total against India at the Wankhede Stadium, only to fall short by seven runs in one of the most dramatic semifinals the tournament has seen.

Yet Brook’s overwhelming emotion was not frustration. It was pride. “Disappointed, but extremely proud,” he said when asked for his immediate reaction. “I couldn’t ask for much more as a captain. We’ve had an amazing campaign, and we were in the game all the way until the last over,” he said.

That was the theme Brook returned to again and again. England might have lost, but they had refused to concede the contest even when the odds seemed stacked against them. At one stage in the chase, statistical models had given England only a single-digit chance of victory. The required rate was soaring, and India’s attack still had Jasprit Bumrah waiting to deliver the decisive overs.

But England kept swinging. “I said the other day we’re never out of games,” Brook reminded reporters. “Tonight proved it again. The boys fought their arses off and stayed in it until almost the very last ball,” he reiterated. It was a chase that captured the fearless ethos England has tried to cultivate under head coach Brendon McCullum. Even with the target approaching 250, England’s batters kept searching for boundaries rather than retreating into damage limitation.

Brook saw that as a point of satisfaction rather than recklessness. “We’ve been a hard team to beat,” he said. “Even in tough situations, the lads stuck to their guns and did everything we asked of them,” he pointed out.

Bethell’s Breakout Moment

If England’s campaign had a shining moment in defeat, it came through the astonishing innings of Jacob Bethell, whose fearless stroke play briefly threatened to flip the match on its head. Brook spoke about the young batter with obvious admiration. “He’s a phenomenal player,” he said. “To play like that in a high-pressure situation against India on their home turf was just incredible,” he added.

Bethell’s assault on India’s bowlers electrified the semifinal and reduced the equation to almost manageable levels before the closing overs. Brook believes the innings was another sign that England have unearthed a player capable of anchoring their white-ball future.

“He should be extremely proud of what he’s done tonight and what he’s done all winter,” Brook said. “He’s going to have a hell of a career with England, and I’m looking forward to hopefully spending a lot of time with him,” Brook said.

Moment That Slipped Away

Yet in matches decided by the smallest margins, moments linger. One such moment arrived when Brook himself dropped a catch off Sanju Samson early in the Indian innings. Samson went on to produce a match-defining 89 that anchored India’s imposing total.

Brook did not try to dodge the question. “Catchers win matches, don’t they?” he said candidly. “Unfortunately, it didn’t stay in my hands,” he added. The England captain admitted the miss remained somewhere in his thoughts while Samson piled on the runs.

“I kept looking at the scoreboard, and he was piling them on,” Brook said with a rueful smile. “I was thinking I’m going to have to get 89 tonight,” he said. Such is the nature of T20 cricket — moments arrive quickly, and the consequences often follow just as fast.

Still, Brook refused to frame the match around a single incident. England had conceded heavily with the ball, allowing India’s powerful batting order to build relentless pressure. “They’ve got batsmen coming out of everywhere,” he said. “If you miss, you’re going for four or six.” Execution, he admitted, was the difference. “We probably didn’t execute as well as we could have done tonight,” Brook said. “Alongside a couple of dropped catches, that’s cost us slightly,” he said.