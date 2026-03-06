Extremely Proud, Says Brook; Backs England's Fight Despite Seven-Run Semifinal Heartbreak
England fell just seven runs short of chasing down a massive total against India in a dramatic Wankhede Stadium semifinal.
Mumbai: Harry Brook arrived at the post-match Press conference looking like a captain who had just lived through every possible emotion in a T20 match. England had come within touching distance of chasing down a massive total against India at the Wankhede Stadium, only to fall short by seven runs in one of the most dramatic semifinals the tournament has seen.
Yet Brook’s overwhelming emotion was not frustration. It was pride. “Disappointed, but extremely proud,” he said when asked for his immediate reaction. “I couldn’t ask for much more as a captain. We’ve had an amazing campaign, and we were in the game all the way until the last over,” he said.
That was the theme Brook returned to again and again. England might have lost, but they had refused to concede the contest even when the odds seemed stacked against them. At one stage in the chase, statistical models had given England only a single-digit chance of victory. The required rate was soaring, and India’s attack still had Jasprit Bumrah waiting to deliver the decisive overs.
But England kept swinging. “I said the other day we’re never out of games,” Brook reminded reporters. “Tonight proved it again. The boys fought their arses off and stayed in it until almost the very last ball,” he reiterated. It was a chase that captured the fearless ethos England has tried to cultivate under head coach Brendon McCullum. Even with the target approaching 250, England’s batters kept searching for boundaries rather than retreating into damage limitation.
Brook saw that as a point of satisfaction rather than recklessness. “We’ve been a hard team to beat,” he said. “Even in tough situations, the lads stuck to their guns and did everything we asked of them,” he pointed out.
Bethell’s Breakout Moment
If England’s campaign had a shining moment in defeat, it came through the astonishing innings of Jacob Bethell, whose fearless stroke play briefly threatened to flip the match on its head. Brook spoke about the young batter with obvious admiration. “He’s a phenomenal player,” he said. “To play like that in a high-pressure situation against India on their home turf was just incredible,” he added.
Bethell’s assault on India’s bowlers electrified the semifinal and reduced the equation to almost manageable levels before the closing overs. Brook believes the innings was another sign that England have unearthed a player capable of anchoring their white-ball future.
“He should be extremely proud of what he’s done tonight and what he’s done all winter,” Brook said. “He’s going to have a hell of a career with England, and I’m looking forward to hopefully spending a lot of time with him,” Brook said.
Moment That Slipped Away
Yet in matches decided by the smallest margins, moments linger. One such moment arrived when Brook himself dropped a catch off Sanju Samson early in the Indian innings. Samson went on to produce a match-defining 89 that anchored India’s imposing total.
Brook did not try to dodge the question. “Catchers win matches, don’t they?” he said candidly. “Unfortunately, it didn’t stay in my hands,” he added. The England captain admitted the miss remained somewhere in his thoughts while Samson piled on the runs.
“I kept looking at the scoreboard, and he was piling them on,” Brook said with a rueful smile. “I was thinking I’m going to have to get 89 tonight,” he said. Such is the nature of T20 cricket — moments arrive quickly, and the consequences often follow just as fast.
Still, Brook refused to frame the match around a single incident. England had conceded heavily with the ball, allowing India’s powerful batting order to build relentless pressure. “They’ve got batsmen coming out of everywhere,” he said. “If you miss, you’re going for four or six.” Execution, he admitted, was the difference. “We probably didn’t execute as well as we could have done tonight,” Brook said. “Alongside a couple of dropped catches, that’s cost us slightly,” he said.
The Bumrah Factor
Another decisive element in the semifinal was India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose control in the death overs helped squeeze England just enough to tilt the contest. Brook did not hesitate in his assessment. “He’s arguably the best of all time at the minute,” Brook said, adding, “He’s been a very good bowler for a long time.”
He also acknowledged India’s fielding, including the catch that ended Brook’s own innings. “That catch was arguably one of the best catches I’ve seen,” he said. “Hats off to them.”
Captaincy Under Pressure
The match also tested Brook’s instincts as a captain in the compressed tactical landscape of T20 cricket. With the ball flying to all corners and momentum swinging wildly, decision-making becomes a matter of seconds. Brook described himself as an instinctive leader.
“I make decisions on the field,” he explained. “But we’ve also had a lot of communication with Baz.” The partnership between Brook and Brendon McCullum — nicknamed Baz — has become central to England’s white-ball strategy. Messages and tactical ideas flow constantly between the dressing room and the field. “Our communication has been outstanding,” Brook said. “Hopefully it continues for a long time.”
Standing By McCullum
If there had been any speculation about McCullum’s position following earlier setbacks, Brook brushed it aside emphatically. When asked what he would tell England’s administrators if they sought his opinion on the coach’s future, Brook did not hesitate. “125 per cent he should stay,” he said.
Brook credited McCullum with transforming England’s cricketing culture during his tenure. “The way he speaks to everybody, the aura he has in the dressing room, everybody looks up to him,” Brook said. “The things he did as a player were unbelievable, and he’s carried that into coaching,” Brook said.
A Campaign To Remember
Ultimately, Brook framed the semifinal defeat as a painful but valuable step in England’s development as a T20 side. The margins were small — seven runs in a game that produced almost 500. Yet for Brook, the campaign itself was evidence that England remains one of the most dangerous teams in the format.
“We haven’t been out of any game in this competition. We were in it until the last over tonight,” he said. There was disappointment, certainly. A World Cup final had been within reach. But the overriding tone was admiration for the effort his players produced under pressure.
“All the boys should be extremely proud of themselves,” Brook repeated. And as England left Mumbai with heads high despite the narrow defeat, that sense of pride was perhaps the most fitting reflection of a team that refused to believe the match — or their campaign — was ever truly lost.
