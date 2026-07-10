ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: England Script History With Nine-Wicket Win In Fourth T20I; India Lose Second Successive T20 Series

Hyderabad: England’s domination and India’s poor string of results continued in the fourth T20I of the five-match series as the former registered a nine-wicket win over the visitors at the County Ground, Bristol. England sealed the series with the win, as they have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with only one fixture to go. The English side scripted history with the win as they secured their first-ever multi-match bilateral T20I series victory against India. Also, this is the first time India have lost two series in a row since the 2018/19 season.

Chasing a target of 159 turned out to be a walk in the park for the hosts as they did the job in just 13.5 overs. Philip Salt (Not Out 59) and Harry Brook (Not Out 79) stitched a partnership which paved the way for teh triumph. Arshdeep Singh was the sole wicket-taker for the Indian side.

Batting first, India's top order struggled once again, and they were reduced to 48/3 inside just seven overs. They were heading for a low total, but captain Shreyas Iyer helped the team put a respectable total on the scoreboard. Iyer amassed an unbeaten 80 runs from 49 deliveries laced with five sixes. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue picked two wickets each for the English outfit. Thanks to Iyer’s knock, India posted 158/7 on the scoreboard.