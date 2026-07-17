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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: England Level Series With Four-Wicket Win; Joe Root Remains Stranded On 99

Hyderabad: England levelled the three-match ODI series against India with a four-wicket win in the second ODI at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. After losing the series opener, England bounced back riding on Joe Root’s half-century. Interestingly, he remained stranded on unbeaten on 99. Although he failed to complete his century, the right-handed batter ensured that England would emerge triumphant in the fixture.

England chase 236 with 35 deliveries to spare

Riding on Joe Root’s unbeaten 99, England chased the target of 236 runs in 44.1 overs. The right-handed batter led the chase single-handedly, as the other highest score in the innings was 30. While Root was stitching his knock from one end, hitting nine boundaries en route to his 99, others were chipping in with small contributions.

His knock means that England scored 235/6 in 44.1 overs and registered a four-wicket win to level the series 1-1.

Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while the rest of the bowlers picked one wicket each. Axar Patel was the most economical bowler of the lot, conceding runs at an economy of 3.90.

India bundled out on 233

Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) were the protagonists in the Indian innings. While Kohli scored 65 runs from 66 deliveries, Shreyas Iyer amassed 66 runs from 71 deliveries. Apart from them, only three other batters scored in double digits. The lack of contribution from the other batters except Kohli and Iyer resulted in the Indian team being bundled out on 233.

Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each and playing a key role in restricting India to a low total.

The highest average is successful ODI chases (2000+ runs)