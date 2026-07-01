TV Broadcast On Sony Sports Network, But No Streaming On Sony LIV; Where To Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I?
The first match of the India vs England T20 series will be played on July 1 in Durham.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are all set to take on England in a five-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, July 1. India are coming on the back of a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, and they would like to bounce back from the embarrassing loss in their first series after being crowned as T20 World Cup champions. England are playing their first series after the T20 World Cup 2026 and have also named their playing XI for the first match a few hours prior to the fixture.
The two-match series against Ireland was a disappointing one for India, and Shreyas Iyer had a dismal start to his captaincy tenure. The Indian team‘s batting unit faltered, and Tilak Varma was the only one who impressed with his half-century in the second T20I, where Men in Blue suffered a narrow one-run loss. Harshit Rana was the leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets.
Prepping for the big stage 💪— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2026
Watch #ENGvIND 1st T20I, tonight at 9 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels 📺#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai pic.twitter.com/C2RR4hWilP
England are coming on the back of a 2-1 Test series loss to New Zealand as they failed to put in a collective effort in the second and third fixtures of the bilateral series.
All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
After Sooryavanshi produced a stellar IPL season, scoring 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, he has been the talk of the town. The youngster was included in the Indian squad for the series against Ireland and England. However, India have played two matches against Ireland, and the left-handed batter is still waiting in the wings for his opportunity. He also have a chance to script the record of becoming the youngest Indian batter to make an international debut.
LOCKED IN. READY TO GO! 👊🔥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2026
Watch Shreyas Iyer and #TeamIndia take on England in the 1st T20I, tonight at 9 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels 📺#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai pic.twitter.com/4WpBdREJRs
Head to head
Both teams have played 30 matches, with India having an edge over the England team. India have won 18 matches while England have emerged triumphant in 12 matches.
Dancing down the track and launching them big! 🚀#VaibhavSooryavanshi in supreme touch ahead of #ENGvIND 1st T20I 🫡— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 1, 2026
Is today the day we see the prodigy make history on his senior India debut? 🇮🇳✨#ENGvIND 👉 1st T20I | WED, 1st JULY, 𝟗 𝐏𝐌 on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/6Yr5zuCIpM
IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming details
Where to watch the India vs England 1st T20I?
The Television broadcast of the India vs England 1st T20I will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. For those who want to watch the match on a digital platform, JioHotstar is the place for them to enjoy the series opener.