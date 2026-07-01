ETV Bharat / sports

TV Broadcast On Sony Sports Network, But No Streaming On Sony LIV; Where To Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I?

Hyderabad: India are all set to take on England in a five-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, July 1. India are coming on the back of a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, and they would like to bounce back from the embarrassing loss in their first series after being crowned as T20 World Cup champions. England are playing their first series after the T20 World Cup 2026 and have also named their playing XI for the first match a few hours prior to the fixture.

The two-match series against Ireland was a disappointing one for India, and Shreyas Iyer had a dismal start to his captaincy tenure. The Indian team‘s batting unit faltered, and Tilak Varma was the only one who impressed with his half-century in the second T20I, where Men in Blue suffered a narrow one-run loss. Harshit Rana was the leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets.

England are coming on the back of a 2-1 Test series loss to New Zealand as they failed to put in a collective effort in the second and third fixtures of the bilateral series.

All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi