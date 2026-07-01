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TV Broadcast On Sony Sports Network, But No Streaming On Sony LIV; Where To Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I?

The first match of the India vs England T20 series will be played on July 1 in Durham.

ind vs eng 1st t20 live streaming
India vs England 1st T20 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India are all set to take on England in a five-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, July 1. India are coming on the back of a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, and they would like to bounce back from the embarrassing loss in their first series after being crowned as T20 World Cup champions. England are playing their first series after the T20 World Cup 2026 and have also named their playing XI for the first match a few hours prior to the fixture.

The two-match series against Ireland was a disappointing one for India, and Shreyas Iyer had a dismal start to his captaincy tenure. The Indian team‘s batting unit faltered, and Tilak Varma was the only one who impressed with his half-century in the second T20I, where Men in Blue suffered a narrow one-run loss. Harshit Rana was the leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets.

England are coming on the back of a 2-1 Test series loss to New Zealand as they failed to put in a collective effort in the second and third fixtures of the bilateral series.

All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

After Sooryavanshi produced a stellar IPL season, scoring 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, he has been the talk of the town. The youngster was included in the Indian squad for the series against Ireland and England. However, India have played two matches against Ireland, and the left-handed batter is still waiting in the wings for his opportunity. He also have a chance to script the record of becoming the youngest Indian batter to make an international debut.

Head to head

Both teams have played 30 matches, with India having an edge over the England team. India have won 18 matches while England have emerged triumphant in 12 matches.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming details

Where to watch the India vs England 1st T20I?

The Television broadcast of the India vs England 1st T20I will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. For those who want to watch the match on a digital platform, JioHotstar is the place for them to enjoy the series opener.

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