ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: England Win Toss And Chose To Bat First; No Arshdeep Singh In Playing XI

Hyderabad: England won the toss in the first ODI of the three-match series against India at the Edgbaston, Birmingham and chose to bat first. England last played ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year and emerged triumphant by 2-1. India are coming on back of a disappointing 4-0 T20 series loss and they would lilke to return to winning ways. India are strengthened by the likes of seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shubman Gill - [On losing the toss and bowling first] Actually, we're looking to bowl first. [On India's preparation after the T20Is] Well, I think most of the boys have been playing the T20s and the rest of the boys we got a bit of rest, I had a bit of training. Got here a couple of days before, so we were practicing. So the environment, the vibe has been really good. We have got Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai, KL and Boom back to the squad. So the experience is going to be massive for us.

Harry Brook - We're gonna have a bat today. Looks like a good surface, don't quite know what's gonna happen, but we fancy our chances with the bat first. Hopefully, we can get a little bit of spin in the second innings. \

Head to head record

India and England have played 110 ODI matches so far. India has won 61 of them, while England has won 44. Three matches ended in a draw and two were tied.

Senior players return

The trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are playing together in a single match after a wait of 968 days. Bumrah last appeared in the 2023 World Cup final in the 50-over format.