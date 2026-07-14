ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: RCB Star To Open Innings As England Announce Playing XI For First ODI

Hyderabad: England have stuck to their tradition of announcing the playing XI a few hours prior to the match ahead of the first ODI against India. Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been promoted in the batting order and will open the innings along with Ben Duckett in the first ODI. Bethell has played in the middle order in the 21 ODIs so far but has been give the opportunity to open the innings this time.

Jos Buttler is all set to play his 200th ODI and will become the second England cricketer to do so after Eoin Morgan. The former captain will give a boost to the middle order, which includes the likes of captain Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Will Jacks. Joe Root will bat at No.3.

England is searching for an opening combination

The move to open the innings with Bethell shows England’s search for a settled opening combination. The left-handed batter will be Duckett's fifth opening partner in recent times after Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed. Bethell has never opened in the ODIs before, and it will be the first time he will start the proceedings wit the bat.

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