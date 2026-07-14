IND vs ENG: RCB Star To Open Innings As England Announce Playing XI For First ODI
England have announced playing XI for the first ODI of the three-match series against India.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: England have stuck to their tradition of announcing the playing XI a few hours prior to the match ahead of the first ODI against India. Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been promoted in the batting order and will open the innings along with Ben Duckett in the first ODI. Bethell has played in the middle order in the 21 ODIs so far but has been give the opportunity to open the innings this time.
Jos Buttler is all set to play his 200th ODI and will become the second England cricketer to do so after Eoin Morgan. The former captain will give a boost to the middle order, which includes the likes of captain Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Will Jacks. Joe Root will bat at No.3.
England is searching for an opening combination
The move to open the innings with Bethell shows England’s search for a settled opening combination. The left-handed batter will be Duckett's fifth opening partner in recent times after Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed. Bethell has never opened in the ODIs before, and it will be the first time he will start the proceedings wit the bat.
T20 series whitewash ✅— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2026
Now onto the ODIs, and we start in Birmingham!
Jofra Archer returns, Josh Tongue set to make debut
The bowling lineup features express pacer Jofra Archer, who has returned to the setup after missing the ODI series between England and Sri Lanka in January 2026. Josh Tongue is set to make his debut after dishing out some impressive performances in the T20 series win against India. The spin department will include mainstay Adil Rashid along with left-arm finger spinner Liam Dawson.
India aiming to bounce back after the T20 loss
India will be aiming to bounce back from their recent 4-0 T20 series against England. The Men in Blue have been going through a horrid form, losing six of the last seven fixtures. After the series opener, the second ODI will be played on July 16, and the third ODI will be played on July 19 in Cardiff and Lord's, respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah’s first ODI after the 2023 final
The right-arm pacer will return to the ODI setup for the first time after the 2023 World Cup final. He has played nine matches, taking 14 wickets in England. However, Bumrah’s form has been dismal recently as he managed to take just four wickets in 13 matches.
England playing XI for the first ODI
Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.