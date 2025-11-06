IND vs AUS 4th T20I: India Win By 48 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead
India posted 167 for 8 in their 20 overs and then bundled out the Mitchell Marsh-led side for 119.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: India emerged triumphant against Australia by 48 runs in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series on Thursday at the Gold Coast, Queensland. With the win, India took a 2-1 series lead. Shubman Gill was the top scorer with a knock of 46 runs, while Washington Sundar picked three wickets.
Sundar picked remarkable figures of 3-3 while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube took two wickets each as India produced a commanding bowling performance to defeat the Mitchell Marsh-led side.
Despite India posting a par score of 167/8 on a two-paced pitch with variable bounce, their bowlers turned the contest decisively in their favour. Each of the six bowlers used picked up at least one wicket, with Sundar, Axar and Dube proving to be standout bowlers.
Australia, who were well placed to chase down 168, lost their last nine wickets for just 52 runs and couldn’t recover from the stranglehold imposed by India’s spin trio.
From 67/1, Australia were eventually bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs and are now in a must-win scenario for the final game in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
Australia began their chase with Matthew Short and Mitchell Marsh hitting six boundaries between themselves. Axar provided the breakthrough for India by trapping Short in front of the wickets after missing the ball on a sweep, and came back to castle Josh Inglish.
Marsh looked promising, but his innings was cut short by a slower ball from Dube and holed out to backward square leg. From there, Australia’s middle order faltered under pressure. Tim David miscued a pull shot off Dube to extra cover. Josh Philippe followed soon after, caught at short mid-wicket off Arshdeep Singh. Glenn Maxwell was undone by a googly from Varun Chakaravarthy that clipped the top of off stump.
Sundar then struck twice in quick succession – trapping Marcus Stoinis lbw and taking a return catch off a tame chip from Xavier Bartlett to claim his 50th T20I wicket. Jasprit Bumrah returned to claim his 99th T20I wicket by castling Ben Dwarshuis while Sundar ended the game by having Adam Zampa hole out to long-on.
Earlier, Gill top-scored for India with 46 while Abhishek Sharma made 21-ball 28. One down Shivam Dube (22) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20) could not convert their starts as India slipped to 125 for 4. A quickfire 21 not out off just 11 balls from Axar Patel, in which he hit a boundary and a six, helped India go past the 160-run mark.