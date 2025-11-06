ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: India Win By 48 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh, right, is congratulated by teammate Axar Patel after dismissing Australian batsman Josh Philippeduring a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara, Australia, Thursday, Nov.6, 2025 ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: India emerged triumphant against Australia by 48 runs in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series on Thursday at the Gold Coast, Queensland. With the win, India took a 2-1 series lead. Shubman Gill was the top scorer with a knock of 46 runs, while Washington Sundar picked three wickets.

Sundar picked remarkable figures of 3-3 while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube took two wickets each as India produced a commanding bowling performance to defeat the Mitchell Marsh-led side.

Despite India posting a par score of 167/8 on a two-paced pitch with variable bounce, their bowlers turned the contest decisively in their favour. Each of the six bowlers used picked up at least one wicket, with Sundar, Axar and Dube proving to be standout bowlers.

Australia, who were well placed to chase down 168, lost their last nine wickets for just 52 runs and couldn’t recover from the stranglehold imposed by India’s spin trio.

From 67/1, Australia were eventually bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs and are now in a must-win scenario for the final game in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, 2025.