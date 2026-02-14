Pak Skipper Leaves Handshake Issue “For Tomorrow”
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha leaves the handshake question open while urging calm, responsibility and respect in cricket’s most emotionally charged rivalry.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Colombo: Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha, known for his calming influence on a volatile young team, played down the chirp around the handshake with Indian players to say, “We will see tomorrow.”
On the eve of another fraught chapter in cricket’s most combustible rivalry, he left the door half-open on the most talked-about pre-match subplot — the skippers’ and post-game handshakes — while insisting his side would stay focused on “playing good cricket” against India in a high-stakes T20 World Cup clash.
The handshake question, a lingering symbol of the uneasy sporting relationship between India national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team, was put directly to the Pakistan skipper during the Pre-Match Press Conference at the Premadasa Stadium. His response was measured, almost deliberately non-committal.
“We will see tomorrow,” Salman said when asked if Pakistan would be ready to shake hands with India.
The ambiguity reflects the wider cloud hanging over the contest — one that extends far beyond the boundary rope. India–Pakistan fixtures have long carried political and emotional weight, but recent tournaments have seen even routine courtesies come under scrutiny, turning gestures like the handshake into loaded moments of symbolism.
Rivalry Under Strain
Salman acknowledged the scale of the occasion and the pressure that comes with leading Pakistan into a World Cup match against India — a fixture where Pakistan’s historical record remains modest. “Obviously we don’t have a good record against them in World Cups. It’s a very important match. When you are representing your country and you are captain of a side… you are representing 250 or 260 million people. You can’t run away from that responsibility,” he said.
The Pakistan captain stopped short of framing the moment as overwhelming pressure but conceded the magnitude of the contest inevitably brings added weight. “Being honest… there will be pressure. We just need to find a way how we deal with that,” he said.
Playing In “Neutral” Sri Lanka
With the match staged in Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s familiarity with subcontinental conditions could offer a subtle edge. Salman did not dismiss that possibility. “Obviously we know the conditions, we know how it’s going to behave. We are very prepared with that and hopefully it does help us,” he said.
“But at the end of the day we have to play good cricket. Any team has to execute their plans to win, he added.”
He also spoke warmly about the host nation. “I really like coming here. They are very nice people and they welcome you very nicely. We are enjoying the time,” he said.
Usman Tariq Controversy
Another flashpoint has been the chatter around Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action — a topic Salman dismissed as unnecessary noise. “He’s been cleared twice by the ICC and has done whatever was required to bowl internationally,” Salman said.
“I don’t know why people are saying so many things about him.” The captain insisted the player himself has learned to block out scrutiny.
“One thing I can assure you — he doesn’t care about that. He’s very used to this stuff. It’s been with him since he started his international career,” he said.
Tactics For India Challenge
Salman remained guarded on team composition, hinting at flexibility rather than fixed combinations. “We have 15 players and we can pick any XI… we’ll see tomorrow which combination we go with,” he said. On India’s batting strength and the possibility of facing a full-strength lineup, he was unequivocal: “He’s a good player and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have.”
Pakistan, he added, would stick to its core plans rather than devising something radically different for India. “We are ready. We know what we need to do.”
Shift In Role
Salman also addressed his own tactical shift within the side with Babar Azam being given his opener’s slot. “I have changed my position and my role. It was a collective decision with me, the coaches and the support staff,” he said. “I have worked on that and hopefully I can contribute more,” he added.
The Bigger Picture
Beyond form, tactics and team balance, the build-up to the match has been dominated by the politics and symbolism that inevitably trail India–Pakistan encounters. Even basic sporting rituals are scrutinised, every interaction parsed for meaning.
Yet Salman’s message, despite the guarded language, was ultimately simple: Strip away the noise and play the game. “Any team has to play good cricket and execute their plans. That’s how you win the game,” he said.
Whether the contest ends with a handshake or another talking point, the match promises to be another charged instalment in cricket’s most intense rivalry — where every run, every gesture and every word carries meaning far beyond the scoreboard.