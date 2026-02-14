ETV Bharat / sports

Pak Skipper Leaves Handshake Issue “For Tomorrow”

- By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha, known for his calming influence on a volatile young team, played down the chirp around the handshake with Indian players to say, “We will see tomorrow.”

On the eve of another fraught chapter in cricket’s most combustible rivalry, he left the door half-open on the most talked-about pre-match subplot — the skippers’ and post-game handshakes — while insisting his side would stay focused on “playing good cricket” against India in a high-stakes T20 World Cup clash.

The handshake question, a lingering symbol of the uneasy sporting relationship between India national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team, was put directly to the Pakistan skipper during the Pre-Match Press Conference at the Premadasa Stadium. His response was measured, almost deliberately non-committal.

“We will see tomorrow,” Salman said when asked if Pakistan would be ready to shake hands with India.

The ambiguity reflects the wider cloud hanging over the contest — one that extends far beyond the boundary rope. India–Pakistan fixtures have long carried political and emotional weight, but recent tournaments have seen even routine courtesies come under scrutiny, turning gestures like the handshake into loaded moments of symbolism.

Rivalry Under Strain

Salman acknowledged the scale of the occasion and the pressure that comes with leading Pakistan into a World Cup match against India — a fixture where Pakistan’s historical record remains modest. “Obviously we don’t have a good record against them in World Cups. It’s a very important match. When you are representing your country and you are captain of a side… you are representing 250 or 260 million people. You can’t run away from that responsibility,” he said.

The Pakistan captain stopped short of framing the moment as overwhelming pressure but conceded the magnitude of the contest inevitably brings added weight. “Being honest… there will be pressure. We just need to find a way how we deal with that,” he said.

Playing In “Neutral” Sri Lanka

With the match staged in Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s familiarity with subcontinental conditions could offer a subtle edge. Salman did not dismiss that possibility. “Obviously we know the conditions, we know how it’s going to behave. We are very prepared with that and hopefully it does help us,” he said.

“But at the end of the day we have to play good cricket. Any team has to execute their plans to win, he added.”

He also spoke warmly about the host nation. “I really like coming here. They are very nice people and they welcome you very nicely. We are enjoying the time,” he said.