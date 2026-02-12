IND vs NAM Live Score: Namibia Chose To Bowl; India Make Two Changes To Playing XI
Namibia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Namibia have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. There will be four changes in the match as both teams are going to make a couple of changes. Namibia lost their last fixture against the Netherlands, while India are coming into the contest on the back of a win against the USA.
Captain statements
Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.
👉 Sanju Samson comes in for Abhishek Sharma
👉 Jasprit Bumrah comes in for Mohd. Siraj
Gerhard Erasmus: We are going to have a bowl. It is a very good flat cricketing surface, from a surface and dew point of view it is the right thing to do. It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That's why we play cricket, to entertain. We have two changes.
Playing XI
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo.
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah