IND vs NAM Live Score: Namibia Chose To Bowl; India Make Two Changes To Playing XI

Hyderabad: Namibia have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. There will be four changes in the match as both teams are going to make a couple of changes. Namibia lost their last fixture against the Netherlands, while India are coming into the contest on the back of a win against the USA.

Captain statements

Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.