IND U19 vs PAK U19: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 Group Match?
India will be up against arch-rival Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 group-stage match on November 8.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Muscat (Oman): Cricket fans will once again witness the India-Pakistan rivalry being reignited as the two countries will square off in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 group-stage match. The Indian team is coming into the contest after beating Nepal by 10 wickets, while Pakistan outplayed UAE by nine wickets in their first group stage match. Now, the two arch-rivals will meet in a Group A fixture at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.
Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput shone with the ball for India, taking three wickets each and playing a key role in the bowling unit. The other bowlers also helped the cause, and the team bundled out the opposition on 128. In response, Indian openers completed the chase, with Aaryavir Sehwag scoring an unbeaten 70 runs while Lakshya Raichandani amassed 53 runs during his stay at the crease.
YOUR DIWALI PLANS? WE'VE GOT 'EM COVERED! 🪔🔥 Nothing says festive fireworks quite like an India-Pakistan showdown! 👊 Watch India U19 take on Pakistan U19 in the DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup on 8th November, 10:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV! #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvPAK— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 6, 2026
For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam shone with three wickets in the match against UAE. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Hasnain Abbas Dar picked two wickets each. The Pakistan bowling unit restricted UAE to 224 in the first innings. Men in Green then chased the target of 225 with nine wickets in hand.
IND U19 vs PAK U19 recent encounter
The two teams played recently against each other in the Under-19 World Cup 2026, where the former emerged triumphant by 58 runs. Vedant Trivedi shone with the bat for India in the match, scoring 68 runs and playing a key role in guiding the team to a total of 252.
Pakistan were all out for 194 in response, with Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre taking three wickets each.
IND U19 vs PAK U19 live streaming details
Where IND U19 vs PAK U19 match will be held?
The India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.
What time IND U19 vs PAK U19 match will start?
The fixture between the two arch-rivals will start at 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the IND U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 group clash?
The India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 group clash?
The live stream of the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website.
Squads
India U19: Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.
Pakistan U19: Farhan Yousuf (captain), Abdul Qadir (wk), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan