IND vs PAK Live Updates, U19 Asia Cup: India Under-19 Win Toss And Chose To Bat
India are up against Pakistan in the Group A fixture of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the AL Amerat Cricket Ground.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
The India vs Pakistan rivalry will be reignited once again as the two arch-rivals will meet in the Under-19 Asia Cup. The two teams are set to meet in the Group A fixture at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India outplayed Nepal by 10 wickets in their previous match, while Pakistan defeated UAE in theirs. The spectators will be expecting a thrilling contest to be played between the two nations.
Talking about the head-to-head records, both teams have played 30 matches, with India winning 17, Pakistan emerging triumphant in 12, while one ended in no result.
Live updates start from here
India U-19 chose to bat
The Indian team have opted to bat first after winning the toss. The team will be riding high on confidence from their performance in the last match, and the batters will like to deliver with that on the field as well.
Squads (Playing XI)
India U19 Playing XI: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah.
Pakistan U19 Playing XI: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan.