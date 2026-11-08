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IND vs PAK Live Updates, U19 Asia Cup: India Under-19 Win Toss And Chose To Bat

Represntational Image ( AFP )

The India vs Pakistan rivalry will be reignited once again as the two arch-rivals will meet in the Under-19 Asia Cup. The two teams are set to meet in the Group A fixture at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India outplayed Nepal by 10 wickets in their previous match, while Pakistan defeated UAE in theirs. The spectators will be expecting a thrilling contest to be played between the two nations.

Talking about the head-to-head records, both teams have played 30 matches, with India winning 17, Pakistan emerging triumphant in 12, while one ended in no result.

Live updates start from here India U-19 chose to bat