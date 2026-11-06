ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Nepal, U19 Asia Cup 2026: Aaryavir Sehwag’s 70 Powers India To 10-Wicket Victory

Al Amerat (UAE): The Indian team got off to a brilliant start in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, beating Nepal by 10 wickets. The Indian team registered an easy win as they outplayed the opposition in all departments in the group-stage fixture played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag scored fifties, helping India register an easy win, while Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput were the highest wicket-takers for the Indian team.

The duo chased the target within 19.1 overs to help India start off the campaign with a comprehensive win.

The opening duo of Lakshya and Sehwag were good enough to take down the target. Chasing a low total of 129, Lakshya scored an unbeaten 53 runs from 63 deliveries, while Aaryavir amassed 70 runs from 52 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and four sixes, staying unbeaten at the crease.

The Indian bowlers ran through the opposition batting unit to bundle out for 128. Only three batters - Darsh Sonar (43), Aashish Luhar (29) and Niraj Kumar Yadav (20) scored in the double digits. Seven batters were dismissed for single digits, while Bipin Sharma was unbeaten on 2 runs.

Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput picked three wickets each for the Indian side, playing a key role in the destruction of the opposition. Yashveer Goud picked two wickets, while Kavya Patel and Manal Chauhan picked one wicket each.

India on top in Group A

India have risen to teh top of the points table with three points and a net run rate of

+4.170. India are grouped together with Pakistan, UAE and Nepal. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia. Two teams will advance into the semifinal from each group. The final of the competition will be played on November 14 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.