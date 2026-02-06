ETV Bharat / sports

ENG U19 vs IND U19 World Cup Final Updates: India Won Toss; Chose To Bat

The India Under-19 team have won the toss in the final of the World Cup and chose to bat.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final
India vs England will play in final U19 World Cup 2026 (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: India Under-19 won the toss against England Under-19 in the World Cup final played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Captain Ayush Mhatre said that they are aiming to put a solid target on the scoreboard.

Team changes

India are playing with the same team while England have made one change to their lineup. Alex Green has replaced Alex French in the playing XI.

Captain statements

Ayush Mhatre: We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, really hard, and we will try to put up a good target. It is a batting pitch and the batters showed good batsmanship, which was nice for us. We will play our natural game, not complicate it too much and keep it simple. Same team.

Thomas Rew: We were looking to bowl first. It is a good chasing ground. Great session, all lads are nice and fresh, ready to go. It might do a bit early this morning. We have taken the pressure off the boys, just told them to go out there and enjoy the game. We have one change.

Playing XI

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

