ETV Bharat / sports

ENG U19 vs IND U19 World Cup Final Updates: India Won Toss; Chose To Bat

Hyderabad: India Under-19 won the toss against England Under-19 in the World Cup final played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Captain Ayush Mhatre said that they are aiming to put a solid target on the scoreboard.

Team changes

India are playing with the same team while England have made one change to their lineup. Alex Green has replaced Alex French in the playing XI.

Captain statements

Ayush Mhatre: We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, really hard, and we will try to put up a good target. It is a batting pitch and the batters showed good batsmanship, which was nice for us. We will play our natural game, not complicate it too much and keep it simple. Same team.