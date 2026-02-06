ENG U19 vs IND U19 World Cup Final Updates: India Won Toss; Chose To Bat
The India Under-19 team have won the toss in the final of the World Cup and chose to bat.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: India Under-19 won the toss against England Under-19 in the World Cup final played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Captain Ayush Mhatre said that they are aiming to put a solid target on the scoreboard.
Team changes
India are playing with the same team while England have made one change to their lineup. Alex Green has replaced Alex French in the playing XI.
Captain statements
Ayush Mhatre: We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, really hard, and we will try to put up a good target. It is a batting pitch and the batters showed good batsmanship, which was nice for us. We will play our natural game, not complicate it too much and keep it simple. Same team.
It's a tight race to the end for England and India in an unmissable title decider for the 2026 #U19WorldCup 🏆— ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2026
Don't miss the action. Find out how to watch 👉 https://t.co/xPyPKzGMQU pic.twitter.com/glCMjN4R5d
Thomas Rew: We were looking to bowl first. It is a good chasing ground. Great session, all lads are nice and fresh, ready to go. It might do a bit early this morning. We have taken the pressure off the boys, just told them to go out there and enjoy the game. We have one change.
Playing XI
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green