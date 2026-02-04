ETV Bharat / sports

IND U-19 vs AFG U-19, 2nd Semi Final: Afghanistan Got Off To Steady Start; 42/0 From 10 Overs

The pitch report from Tino Mawoyo and Ed Rainsford mentions that the ball will come on to bat nicely and a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

Hyderabad: Afghanistan Under-19 have decided to bat after winning the toss against India Under-19 in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan that he has taken decision considering that the surface is batting-friendly. The winner of the semifinal will play against England in the final of the marquee event.

Ayush Mhatre: Really happy with the toss. Wicket looks good as well. The boys are doing really well and the attitude they are showing on the field is really brilliant. We just need to play simple cricket and play to the potential today. We are playing the same team for us.

Mahboob Khan: We will bat first. Pitch looks good for batting, so we want to bat. Faisal Khan is a very good batter. He has performed very well for the team. We prepared well for this game and hopefully we will make it to the final as well. The wicket is good for batting and it will offer some help for the bowlers as well.

Playing XI

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran