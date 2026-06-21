IND A vs SL A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scripts History; Scores Fastest List A Fifty
India’s teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history on Sunday with a quickfire half-century.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has inked his name in the record books by scoring the fastest fifty in List A cricket during the tri-nation series final between India A and Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
The 15-year-old opener started going gung-ho from the very first ball and unleashed carnage on the opposition bowlers. With his explosive knock, he completed the fifty in just 11 deliveries during his stay at the crease. He stitched a sequence of 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6 in his first 11 deliveries to reach the milestone. By doing so, he broke the previous record of scoring the fastest List A fifty held by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne in 2005.
India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest-ever List A fifty, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Series final. pic.twitter.com/vnzipNcZ6U— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) June 21, 2026
Fastest List A fifties
- 11 balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A vs. Sri Lanka A, 2026)
- 12 balls: Kaushalya Weeraratne (Sri Lanka Army vs. Bloomfield, 2005)
- 13 balls: Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka Army vs. Bloomfield, 2015)
- 14 balls: Robin Kleinveldt (Western Province vs. KwaZulu-Natal, 2004)
- 15 balls: Adam Hollioake (Surrey vs. Yorkshire, 2004)
- 15 balls: Salman Butt (National Bank of Pakistan vs. Lahore Eagles, 2005)
Sooryavanshi achieves the feat with a six
The historic moment occurred when the Indian batter launched the left-arm seamer Dulaj Samuditha straight down the ground for the fifth six of the innings, bringing up a remarkable fifty and rewriting his name in the List A record books.
11 ball 50 runs for Vaibhav Sooriyavanshi in the A team Tri series Final against Sri Lanka. All 50 runs came in Boundaries for Vaibhav Sooriyavanshi. #SLAVINDA pic.twitter.com/ohoW8ZGnv1— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) June 21, 2026
In the third over of the innings, the left-hander amassed 26 runs from Mohammad Shiraz’s over. After having a disappointing outing earlier in the tournament (14, 44, 21 and 38), he stepped up in the final, playing a knock of 94 runs from just 29 deliveries with a massive strike rate of 324.14. His knock formed a solid foundation for the Indian innings to put up a huge total on the scoreboard. Tilak Varma had also scored a half-century at the time of writing and were on 282/3 after 39 overs.
Playing XI
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur.
Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Mohamed Shiraz, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan.