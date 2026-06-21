ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs SL A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scripts History; Scores Fastest List A Fifty

Hyderabad: India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has inked his name in the record books by scoring the fastest fifty in List A cricket during the tri-nation series final between India A and Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The 15-year-old opener started going gung-ho from the very first ball and unleashed carnage on the opposition bowlers. With his explosive knock, he completed the fifty in just 11 deliveries during his stay at the crease. He stitched a sequence of 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6 in his first 11 deliveries to reach the milestone. By doing so, he broke the previous record of scoring the fastest List A fifty held by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne in 2005.

Fastest List A fifties