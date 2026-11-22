ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs PAK A | Toss Drama In Doha As Presenter Calls Tails, But Abdul Samad Spots Heads

Doha (Qatar): The 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament is being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Today, in Group B, the tournament’s most anticipated clash is taking place between India A and Pakistan A. At the time of the toss, the two captains did not shake hands—a practice that has continued since the 2025 Asia Cup. Furthermore, a peculiar incident occurred during the toss: the match referee initially declared the result in favor of India, but after the Pakistani captain intervened, the referee reversed the decision and awarded the toss to Pakistan.

Specifically, when India captain Tilak Varma tossed the coin, Pakistan captain Abdul Samad called "heads." The match referee declared it "tails"—a call echoed by the toss presenter. However, the Pakistani captain immediately insisted that it was "heads." The match referee then re-examined the toss and declared it to be "heads." Consequently, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Captains’ statement at the toss

At the toss, India captain Tilak Varma mentioned that they also wanted to bat first, noting that the pitch appeared a bit dry. He praised the outstanding performances of Harshit and Prince, adding that it was a pleasure to watch them play. He emphasised that for both the players and the team, such bowling displays—especially following their return from injury—are highly significant.

While for the team this is just another match, he acknowledged that for the spectators, it is an exciting contest—the kind they always look forward to. Meanwhile, Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad stated that the team’s confidence is very high today. He also observed that the pitch looks dry, which is why they opted to bat first. He added that all the players are brimming with confidence and promised that today’s match would be an entertaining one.