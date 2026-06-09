'Stood With Guns Outside Room In Pakistan': Litton Das On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Withdrawal
Litton Das has revealed that players were never part of the discussion in BCB’s decision to pull out from the T20 World Cup.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Four months after Bangladesh’s indifference to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over participation in the T20 World Cup, cricketer Litton Das has revealed who made the decision to pull out from the tournament.
While questioning the decision, Das also said that the team had played in Pakistan, where armed men used to stand outside the players ' hotel rooms.
"They just asked us what we wanted. Now, as a player, what do you want? We, of course, did not want to fight; we wanted to play cricket. But they questioned safety in India. I said that we played cricket in Pakistan, where they used to stand with guns outside the room. What could be more dangerous than that? But this was their call; we had no say as players," he said to Prothom Alo, a media outlet in Bangladesh.
Superstar Bangladesh batsman and T20 Captain Litton Das slams Muhammad Yunus for not letting them play the T20 World Cup— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) June 8, 2026
" they told us there was no safety in that country (india). we told them, we have played in pakistan too. they used to stand outside the room with guns. what… pic.twitter.com/MKhu5I9wOz
Earlier this year in February, Bangladesh's interim sports advisor Asif Nazrul had claimed that the decision not to participate in the World Cup was taken by the players. However, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has contradicted the narrative.
Why Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup?
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rehman on the direction of the BCCI. Subsequently, Bangladesh took a stance that their T20 World Cup matches scheduled to be played in India should be moved somewhere else, citing safety concerns.
🚨 Litton Das questions Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal from India matches: “The government said there was NO SAFETY in India.”— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 9, 2026
“We said, we've played in Pakistan with armed guards outside our rooms. What could be more DANGEROUS?”pic.twitter.com/4CaemSQWGJ
After assessing the situation, the ICC concluded that there is no security threat for the matches to be held in India and refused to relocate Bangladesh’s matches. Both parties stood firm on their ground, and after a few rounds of unsuccessful negotiations, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the World Cup.
Who took the decision to opt out of the tournament?
Asit had a meeting with Bangladesh players on January 22 after Litton publicly stated that the squad had no involvement in the discussions.
"The purpose of the meeting was simply to explain to the players why the government took this decision and give them the context. I believe they understood. That was the purpose — nothing else," he had told reporters.
Litton has stood by his stance, saying that it was just a media stunt.
"There was never a question. We only went there to participate and have tea. It was merely a media stunt. So, we too had the same mindset," he said.