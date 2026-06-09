ETV Bharat / sports

'Stood With Guns Outside Room In Pakistan': Litton Das On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Withdrawal

Hyderabad: Four months after Bangladesh’s indifference to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over participation in the T20 World Cup, cricketer Litton Das has revealed who made the decision to pull out from the tournament.

While questioning the decision, Das also said that the team had played in Pakistan, where armed men used to stand outside the players ' hotel rooms.

"They just asked us what we wanted. Now, as a player, what do you want? We, of course, did not want to fight; we wanted to play cricket. But they questioned safety in India. I said that we played cricket in Pakistan, where they used to stand with guns outside the room. What could be more dangerous than that? But this was their call; we had no say as players," he said to Prothom Alo, a media outlet in Bangladesh.

Earlier this year in February, Bangladesh's interim sports advisor Asif Nazrul had claimed that the decision not to participate in the World Cup was taken by the players. However, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has contradicted the narrative.

Why Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup?