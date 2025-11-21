ETV Bharat / sports

IIT Bhubaneswar Experts Inspect Spectator Galleries At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium Ahead of T20I Match

Cuttack: Amid preparations for the T20I match between India and South Africa, slated to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, a team of IIT, Bhubaneswar on Friday inspected the security and maintenance of spectator galleries and pavilions.

Engineers from IIT-Bhubaneswar, its affiliated institutions, OCA Technical Committee and Roads and Buildings Department inspected the facility and will submit its report to the state government on December 6. "The technical committee of OCA along with various technical experts associated with IIT, Bhubaneswar and engineers Roads and Buildings department inspected the condition and repairs of gallery no 5, 6 and 7 of Barabati Stadium. The committee will submit its report to the state government on December 6", said technical committee chief Bishnu Prasad Mohapatra.

He said the repair of the gallery no 7 has been done by experts from Canada and Thailand and it is completely safe. Mohapatra said special corridors have been arranged in the three galleries to ensure the safety of the spectators.