IIT Bhubaneswar Experts Inspect Spectator Galleries At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium Ahead of T20I Match
The experts along with those from OCA technical committee and Roads and Buildings Dept will submit its report to the state govt on December 6.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 9:57 PM IST
Cuttack: Amid preparations for the T20I match between India and South Africa, slated to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, a team of IIT, Bhubaneswar on Friday inspected the security and maintenance of spectator galleries and pavilions.
Engineers from IIT-Bhubaneswar, its affiliated institutions, OCA Technical Committee and Roads and Buildings Department inspected the facility and will submit its report to the state government on December 6. "The technical committee of OCA along with various technical experts associated with IIT, Bhubaneswar and engineers Roads and Buildings department inspected the condition and repairs of gallery no 5, 6 and 7 of Barabati Stadium. The committee will submit its report to the state government on December 6", said technical committee chief Bishnu Prasad Mohapatra.
He said the repair of the gallery no 7 has been done by experts from Canada and Thailand and it is completely safe. Mohapatra said special corridors have been arranged in the three galleries to ensure the safety of the spectators.
In 2019, the OCA had declared gallery no 7 as 'dangerous'. Later, the OCA authorities got the gallery repaired by procuring special construction materials through various construction agencies in Canada and Thailand. The committee is of the view that the gallery is now stronger than before and can accommodate the required number of spectators.
However, in the upcoming match, compared to the last one, it has been decided to reduce the seating capacity of the galleries. Earlier, each seat used to be 19 inches to accommodate a spectator. This time it has been increased to 22 inches. This is likely to reduce the number of seats by more than 2,000.
The OCA is also planning to increase the number of tickets sold to sports associations and schools affiliated to the OCA. As a result, it seems that a lesser amount of tickets will be available at the counter for the next match. Barabati Stadium has a capacity of 44,574 spectators, while a total of 24,692 tickets were sold before the previous match.
