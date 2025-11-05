ETV Bharat / sports

IHPL Drama: Delhi Junior Selector Ashu Dani Sacked After Controversy

Players in action during a match of the Indian Heaven Premier League at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Delhi: The drama surrounding the unsactioned Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) has witnessed a new development. The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has sacked its chairman of the junior selection committee, Ashu Dani, for his involvement in the IHPL.

According to the report mentioned by the news agency PTI, Dani has denied any involvement in the tournament and has called his position as league president symbolic. Also, the non-payment of salaries of former international players like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder, and Kashmir's very own Parvez Rasool has tarnished his image as he was working in the position.

Multiple videos showing Dani addressing the press conference have surfaced online. The tournament was called off just after three games, and the organiser didn't even pay for the five-star accommodation where the players were put up.

Mushtaq Chayya, owner of the Radisson Hotel Srinagar where players were staying, criticised the organisers of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) after the tournament was abruptly cancelled and its organisers reportedly fled, leaving behind unpaid bills and allegations of fraud.

"We were told that a reputed organisation was coming to offer our children an opportunity to showcase their abilities," Chayya said.