IHPL Drama: Delhi Junior Selector Ashu Dani Sacked After Controversy
The Delhi and District Cricket Association has sacked junior selection committee chairman Ashu Dani.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Delhi: The drama surrounding the unsactioned Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) has witnessed a new development. The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has sacked its chairman of the junior selection committee, Ashu Dani, for his involvement in the IHPL.
According to the report mentioned by the news agency PTI, Dani has denied any involvement in the tournament and has called his position as league president symbolic. Also, the non-payment of salaries of former international players like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder, and Kashmir's very own Parvez Rasool has tarnished his image as he was working in the position.
Multiple videos showing Dani addressing the press conference have surfaced online. The tournament was called off just after three games, and the organiser didn't even pay for the five-star accommodation where the players were put up.
Mushtaq Chayya, owner of the Radisson Hotel Srinagar where players were staying, criticised the organisers of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) after the tournament was abruptly cancelled and its organisers reportedly fled, leaving behind unpaid bills and allegations of fraud.
"We were told that a reputed organisation was coming to offer our children an opportunity to showcase their abilities," Chayya said.
"Many cricketers from outside had come, and we were full of hope, but it ended in deep disappointment. They have damaged their own credibility. What can we do? They took our money — the money meant for vendors, children, and hoteliers. Our funds are still with them," he added.
Chayya said she has lodged a complaint and expects legal action.
"We have filed a complaint with the police, and they are on it. Let’s see what happens," he said.
"They (the police) have assured us that they are in touch with the organisers. Our management was also in constant communication, and the organisers kept promising that the money would be returned either today or tomorrow. Once the funds are recovered, I will update everyone," he said, adding that around Rs 51 lakh remain unpaid.