IHPL 2025: Chris Gayle's Fireworks Outshone By Nasir Kumar's Record Ton As Ladakh Heroes Crush Pulwama Titans
As the Heroes easily won by seven wickets, Nasir Bashir Kumar stole the show with a blistering century, the fastest of the tournament.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 10:36 PM IST
Srinagar: During the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, the fans witnessed an exciting contest between the Pulwama Titans and Ladakh Heroes on Tuesday. As the Heroes easily won by seven wickets, Nasir Bashir Kumar stole the show with a blistering century, the fastest of the tournament, despite Chris Gayle's explosive half-century.
Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Ladakh Heroes restricted the Titans to 165/6 in 20 overs. After losing Priyank Panchal in the second bowl of the innings for a duck, Gayle and Richard Levi gave Pulwama a dream start, adding 105 runs for the second wicket. Gayle smashed 54 off 46 balls with five fours and three sixes, while Levi’s quickfire 60 from 35 deliveries featured five sixes and five fours. But once the duo fell, the Heroes' bowlers clawed back brilliantly.
For Heroes, Iqbal Abdullah (2/26), Umar Lefty (2/28), and Asif Mansoori (2/12) were picks of the bowlers.
In response, the Heroes' chase revolved around one man, Nasir Bashir Kumar. The right-handed opener played an unforgettable innings while hammering an unbeaten 107 off just 55 balls, decorated with nine fours and seven towering sixes. His whirlwind knock included a brutal over against Ranjit Kumar, from which he plundered 26 runs (3 sixes, 2 fours). Kumar reached his century in just 50 balls, surpassing Adil Wani’s 55-ball ton from the previous day to register the fastest hundred of the league.
Skipper Parvez Rasool provided steady support at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 31 off 31 balls and hitting the winning boundary as the Heroes sealed the chase at 166/3 in 17.1 overs.
Among the Titans’ bowlers, Ajit Chandila, Imtiyaz Lefty, and Shahbaz Nadeem claimed a wicket each, while Ranjit Singh (0/31 in 1.1 overs) endured another tough outing, becoming the most expensive bowler of the series so far.