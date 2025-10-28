ETV Bharat / sports

IHPL 2025: Chris Gayle's Fireworks Outshone By Nasir Kumar's Record Ton As Ladakh Heroes Crush Pulwama Titans

Srinagar: During the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, the fans witnessed an exciting contest between the Pulwama Titans and Ladakh Heroes on Tuesday. As the Heroes easily won by seven wickets, Nasir Bashir Kumar stole the show with a blistering century, the fastest of the tournament, despite Chris Gayle's explosive half-century.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Ladakh Heroes restricted the Titans to 165/6 in 20 overs. After losing Priyank Panchal in the second bowl of the innings for a duck, Gayle and Richard Levi gave Pulwama a dream start, adding 105 runs for the second wicket. Gayle smashed 54 off 46 balls with five fours and three sixes, while Levi’s quickfire 60 from 35 deliveries featured five sixes and five fours. But once the duo fell, the Heroes' bowlers clawed back brilliantly.

For Heroes, Iqbal Abdullah (2/26), Umar Lefty (2/28), and Asif Mansoori (2/12) were picks of the bowlers.