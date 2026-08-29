ETV Bharat / sports

'If You Give The Follow-On, You Should Win The Match': Kapil Dev Questions India's Missed Chance Against Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: Former India captain Kapil Dev has questioned India’s inability to force a result in the second Test against Sri Lanka, saying a team that enforces the follow-on should ideally finish the job.

“If you give the follow-on, you should win the match,” Kapil said while speaking at a private programme here on Saturday, reflecting on India's drawn second Test in Colombo which concluded on Thursday.

Kapil, however, acknowledged that India played good cricket but felt the team needed to raise its level further, particularly with the World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake.

“To stay on top of the World Test Championship table, we have to win every match,” he said, stressing the importance of converting dominant positions into victories.

India had appeared firmly in control after declaring at 503/9 and bowling Sri Lanka out for 290, securing a first-innings lead of 213 runs. Captain Shubman Gill then enforced the follow-on, hoping his bowlers could complete a series sweep.

But Sri Lanka produced a remarkable resistance in their second innings, finishing on 429/9 in 154 overs to secure a draw. Sonal Dinusha was at the heart of the fightback, remaining unbeaten on 133 and batting deep into the final day.

The draw meant India won the two-Test series 1-0, having already defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test at Galle. But the missed opportunity in Colombo cost India valuable WTC points, leaving the team fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 51.52.

And one Sri Lankan batsman emerged as the defining figure of the series.

Dinusha — India's Unlikely Nemesis

Sonal Dinusha produced an extraordinary sequence of innings against India. He scored 100 and 84 in the two innings of the first Test at Galle, followed by 103 in Sri Lanka's first innings in Colombo and an unbeaten 133 in the second innings.

That gives him 420 runs in four innings, including three centuries, against India in the series.