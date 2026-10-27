ETV Bharat / sports

'If I Can Win, Everyone Can': Tamil Nadu's Thulasimathi Murugesan's Three-Medal Triumph Earns ₹1.25 Crore

Thulasimathi Murugesan at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday displaying her three medals including gold which she won at at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan last week. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: “If others can win, then we can win too. If I can win, everyone can.” That is the message from Indian para-badminton star Thulasimathi Murugesan, who returned to Tamil Nadu after a remarkable campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, winning one gold and two silver medals.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash reward of ₹1.25 crore for the athlete in recognition of her achievement.

The 24-year-old from Kanchipuram district made her mark across three events, becoming one of India's standout performers in para-badminton. She won gold in women's doubles alongside Manasi Joshi, silver in women's singles SU5 and another silver in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Nitesh Kumar.

Thulasimathi received a warm welcome at Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) after returning home with her medals.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday, she said the achievement was a moment of immense happiness and credited the people of Tamil Nadu, her family and the support she had received throughout her sporting journey.

“It brings me immense joy to return to Tamil Nadu after scripting history by winning three medals for India in a single tournament. This victory was possible only because of the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Recalling her previous campaign, she said she had won one gold, one silver and one bronze at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships the previous year. Improving her medal tally at the Asian Para Games, she added, was a source of pride.

An Emotional Moment On The Podium

For Thulasimathi, hearing the Indian national anthem after winning gold in Japan was among the most emotional moments of her career.

“When I won the gold medal and the Indian national anthem was played in Japan, it was a deeply moving and emotional moment for me. I dedicate these medals to my father,” she said.

Her next major target is the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games, where she hopes to build on her success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she won silver in women's singles SU5.

Alongside her sporting career, Thulasimathi is pursuing a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree in Namakkal district and expects to complete the course within a year.