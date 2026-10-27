'If I Can Win, Everyone Can': Tamil Nadu's Thulasimathi Murugesan's Three-Medal Triumph Earns ₹1.25 Crore
At 2026 Asian Para Games, the 24year-old from Kanchipuram won gold in women's doubles, silver in women's singles and another silver in mixed doubles.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Chennai: “If others can win, then we can win too. If I can win, everyone can.” That is the message from Indian para-badminton star Thulasimathi Murugesan, who returned to Tamil Nadu after a remarkable campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, winning one gold and two silver medals.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash reward of ₹1.25 crore for the athlete in recognition of her achievement.
The 24-year-old from Kanchipuram district made her mark across three events, becoming one of India's standout performers in para-badminton. She won gold in women's doubles alongside Manasi Joshi, silver in women's singles SU5 and another silver in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Nitesh Kumar.
Thulasimathi received a warm welcome at Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) after returning home with her medals.
Congratulations Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan on winning the Silver Medal in Badminton Mixed Doubles at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your medal is a commendable achievement in a game that calls for sharp coordination and mutual understanding on the court. May you both continue to bring distinction to Indian para badminton.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 23, 2026
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday, she said the achievement was a moment of immense happiness and credited the people of Tamil Nadu, her family and the support she had received throughout her sporting journey.
“It brings me immense joy to return to Tamil Nadu after scripting history by winning three medals for India in a single tournament. This victory was possible only because of the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said.
Recalling her previous campaign, she said she had won one gold, one silver and one bronze at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships the previous year. Improving her medal tally at the Asian Para Games, she added, was a source of pride.
An Emotional Moment On The Podium
VIDEO | Delhi: Para badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan, who returned from the Asian Para Games with three medals, including one gold and two silver, says, "I am happy to return with three medals. My target is to qualify for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2026
For Thulasimathi, hearing the Indian national anthem after winning gold in Japan was among the most emotional moments of her career.
“When I won the gold medal and the Indian national anthem was played in Japan, it was a deeply moving and emotional moment for me. I dedicate these medals to my father,” she said.
Her next major target is the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games, where she hopes to build on her success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she won silver in women's singles SU5.
Alongside her sporting career, Thulasimathi is pursuing a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree in Namakkal district and expects to complete the course within a year.
“In life, an achievement is never the final destination; learning is a continuous process. If others can win, then we can win too. If I can win, everyone can,” she said.
A Father's 13-Year Commitment
Thulasimathi's elder sister, Krithika, who is also a badminton player, said the achievement reflected years of hard work, sacrifice and family support.
“For the past 13 years, our father has been staying alongside her, meticulously taking care of her diet, nutrition and sports gear,” Krithika said.
She added that watching her sister achieve success on the international stage was particularly meaningful to her as a fellow sportsperson. Seeing the Indian flag raised and hearing the national anthem played in Japan, she said, made her feel proud and fulfilled.
Thulasimathi has a congenital impairment affecting her left hand. Her father played a central role in nurturing her interest in badminton, guiding her training and encouraging her to pursue the sport despite the challenges she faced.
DOUBLE PODIUM PRIDE FOR INDIA! 🇮🇳🥈🥉🏸 Thulasimathi Murugesan clinches SILVER, while Manisha Ramadass secures BRONZE in Women’s Singles SU5 at the #AsianParaGames2026! 🇮🇳🔥 Two athletes. Two medals. One proud moment for Indian para badminton! 💪✨ Congratulations, Thulasimathi and Manisha, on your outstanding performances! 🇮🇳👏 #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames2026 #ParaBadminton #TeamIndia #SilverMedal— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 23, 2026
Her journey has included a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics, recognition at national level and the prestigious Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise, which she received during the 2025 Independence Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu.
Now, with three medals from a single Asian Para Games campaign and a state cash reward of ₹1.25 crore, Thulasimathi has set her sights firmly on Los Angeles 2028. Her message to aspiring athletes remains simple: believe in yourself, work hard and never abandon your dreams.
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