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'If I Can Win, Everyone Can': Tamil Nadu's Thulasimathi Murugesan's Three-Medal Triumph Earns ₹1.25 Crore

At 2026 Asian Para Games, the 24year-old from Kanchipuram won gold in women's doubles, silver in women's singles and another silver in mixed doubles.

2026 Asian Para Games Aichi Nagoya Indian para badminton star gold win Thulasimathi Murugesan two silver 24yo Kanchipuram wins doubles gold gold in doubles with Manasi Joshi
Thulasimathi Murugesan at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday displaying her three medals including gold which she won at at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan last week. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Chennai: “If others can win, then we can win too. If I can win, everyone can.” That is the message from Indian para-badminton star Thulasimathi Murugesan, who returned to Tamil Nadu after a remarkable campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, winning one gold and two silver medals.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash reward of ₹1.25 crore for the athlete in recognition of her achievement.

The 24-year-old from Kanchipuram district made her mark across three events, becoming one of India's standout performers in para-badminton. She won gold in women's doubles alongside Manasi Joshi, silver in women's singles SU5 and another silver in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Nitesh Kumar.

Thulasimathi received a warm welcome at Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) after returning home with her medals.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday, she said the achievement was a moment of immense happiness and credited the people of Tamil Nadu, her family and the support she had received throughout her sporting journey.

“It brings me immense joy to return to Tamil Nadu after scripting history by winning three medals for India in a single tournament. This victory was possible only because of the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Recalling her previous campaign, she said she had won one gold, one silver and one bronze at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships the previous year. Improving her medal tally at the Asian Para Games, she added, was a source of pride.

An Emotional Moment On The Podium

For Thulasimathi, hearing the Indian national anthem after winning gold in Japan was among the most emotional moments of her career.

“When I won the gold medal and the Indian national anthem was played in Japan, it was a deeply moving and emotional moment for me. I dedicate these medals to my father,” she said.

Her next major target is the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games, where she hopes to build on her success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she won silver in women's singles SU5.

Alongside her sporting career, Thulasimathi is pursuing a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree in Namakkal district and expects to complete the course within a year.

“In life, an achievement is never the final destination; learning is a continuous process. If others can win, then we can win too. If I can win, everyone can,” she said.

A Father's 13-Year Commitment

Thulasimathi's elder sister, Krithika, who is also a badminton player, said the achievement reflected years of hard work, sacrifice and family support.

2026 Asian Para Games Aichi Nagoya Indian para badminton star gold win Thulasimathi Murugesan two silver 24yo Kanchipuram wins doubles gold gold in doubles with Manasi Joshi
Thulasimathi's elder sister, Krithika, who is also a badminton player, said the achievement reflected years of hard work, sacrifice and family support. (ETV Bharat)

“For the past 13 years, our father has been staying alongside her, meticulously taking care of her diet, nutrition and sports gear,” Krithika said.

She added that watching her sister achieve success on the international stage was particularly meaningful to her as a fellow sportsperson. Seeing the Indian flag raised and hearing the national anthem played in Japan, she said, made her feel proud and fulfilled.

Thulasimathi has a congenital impairment affecting her left hand. Her father played a central role in nurturing her interest in badminton, guiding her training and encouraging her to pursue the sport despite the challenges she faced.

Her journey has included a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics, recognition at national level and the prestigious Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise, which she received during the 2025 Independence Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu.

Now, with three medals from a single Asian Para Games campaign and a state cash reward of ₹1.25 crore, Thulasimathi has set her sights firmly on Los Angeles 2028. Her message to aspiring athletes remains simple: believe in yourself, work hard and never abandon your dreams.

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TAGGED:

2026 ASIAN PARA GAMES AICHI NAGOYA
INDIAN PARA BADMINTON STAR GOLD WIN
THULASIMATHI MURUGESAN TWO SILVER
24YO KANCHIPURAM WINS DOUBLES GOLD
GOLD IN DOUBLES WITH MANASI JOSHI

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