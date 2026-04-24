Cake Dedicated To Sachin’s Batting Style And 50 % Discount; Ice Gola Seller In Maharashtra Celebrates Legendary Cricketer’s Birthday
A Fan of Sachin Tendulkar, who Has An Ice Gola Shop, celebrated Master Blaster's Birthday In grand Style and offered 50% discount on this occasion.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Pune: Cricket fans are crazy, as they say, and in India, cricket is revered as a religion. Fans of Sachin Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna, call him 'God of Cricket'. Even though Sachin has retired from the sport, spectators still often hold up posters of him during matches and continue to hold him in high esteem. One such is Vinod More, a devoted fan from Pune and an ice gola (shaved ice) vendor, who offered his customers a 50 per cent discount on ice golas on the occasion of the birthday of the legendary cricketer.
Sachin Tendulkar's birthday was celebrated with immense enthusiasm. Amidst chants of "Sachin! Sachin!", cutouts of this revered cricketer depicting every facet of his batting style were put on display, with fireworks, a replica of the Wankhede pitch was created, with colourful lighting. Now, interestingly, all this was at an ice gola stall, where numerous fans of Sachin came to celebrate his birthday with immense enthusiasm.
This celebration was a much-needed breather for the Punekars who wanted some chilled moments as a break from the scorching summer heat. Punekars enjoyed refreshing ice golas.
It couldn't have been a better offer considering the scorching heat has intensified across the state, including Pune, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Amidst this rising heat, citizens are adopting various measures to protect themselves from the sun, and consequently, the sale of golas is in high demand.
Vinod has been selling gola in Pune's Yerwada area for the past 30 years. Currently, the summer heat has intensified across the state—including Pune—with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark. Vinod said he is witnessing a tremendous response to his stall, with crowds of citizens gathering there throughout the summer season.
"This year there is unprecedented high temperatures. There are higher number of customers coming to eat ice golas as compared to April in the previous years till now. There are definitely two-and-a-half times more customers coming to eat these ice golas, to get a respite form this heat. Moreover, if people would eat one or two every year, this time round, they are eating two more. We get crowds throughout the day, but you will see bigger crowds after 9 PM, and often people wait for even up to one-and-a-half hours to eat these ice golas," said Vinod.
People celebrate Sachin's birthday with enthusiasm, and on this occasion, his admirers marked it with enthusiasm. There was a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Sachin's birthday. Vinod's stall was named Sachin's Malai Gola, and the workers wore t-shirts with the name, 'Sachin's Malai Gola' written on the back.
Being an ardent fan, Vinod has completely transformed the aesthetic of his gola shop. Many passersby often wonder if it is a shop at all, or rather a dedicated photo gallery honouring Sachin Tendulkar.
Furthermore, Vinod said, "Spanning many years I celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's birthday with great enthusiasm every year. This year, too, on the occasion of Sachin's birthday, I will be selling golas at 50 per cent discount."