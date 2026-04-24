ETV Bharat / sports

Cake Dedicated To Sachin’s Batting Style And 50 % Discount; Ice Gola Seller In Maharashtra Celebrates Legendary Cricketer’s Birthday

Pune: Cricket fans are crazy, as they say, and in India, cricket is revered as a religion. Fans of Sachin Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna, call him 'God of Cricket'. Even though Sachin has retired from the sport, spectators still often hold up posters of him during matches and continue to hold him in high esteem. One such is Vinod More, a devoted fan from Pune and an ice gola (shaved ice) vendor, who offered his customers a 50 per cent discount on ice golas on the occasion of the birthday of the legendary cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar's birthday was celebrated with immense enthusiasm. Amidst chants of "Sachin! Sachin!", cutouts of this revered cricketer depicting every facet of his batting style were put on display, with fireworks, a replica of the Wankhede pitch was created, with colourful lighting. Now, interestingly, all this was at an ice gola stall, where numerous fans of Sachin came to celebrate his birthday with immense enthusiasm.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday celebration (ETV Bharat)

This celebration was a much-needed breather for the Punekars who wanted some chilled moments as a break from the scorching summer heat. Punekars enjoyed refreshing ice golas.

It couldn't have been a better offer considering the scorching heat has intensified across the state, including Pune, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Amidst this rising heat, citizens are adopting various measures to protect themselves from the sun, and consequently, the sale of golas is in high demand.