ETV Bharat / sports

Ice-Cool Kumkum Wins Historic Archery Recurve Gold At Asian Games, Earns Olympic Quota

Nagoya: Teenager Kumkum Mohod kept her nerve when it mattered most, overcoming a string of formidable opponents to script history with India's first-ever Asian Games individual recurve archery gold here on Saturday.

Kumkum sent the arrow into the 10-ring in the shoot-out to beat South Korea's Oh Yejin 6-5 in the final and become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in the individual recurve event.

As the Indian flag rose and national anthem played after her victory, tears rolled down Kumkum's face, the enormity of what she had achieved finally sinking in.

The Maharashtra archer's path to the top of the podium had been strewn with some of the biggest names in the sport. She defeated reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung in the quarterfinal before getting past world championships silver medallist and former world No. 1 China's Jingyi Zhu in the semifinal.

Tarundeep Rai, who won silver at Guangzhou 2010, remains the only other Indian to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games.

The final itself was a rollercoaster. Kumkum had a bad start, shooting an 8 to concede the opening set, but quickly settled herself to level the second before producing three 10s to take the third.

An 8 in the fourth set again put her under pressure, as Oh took the set. But the teenager once again responded with three 10s to force a shoot-out with the scores levelled at 5-5 (27-29 29-29 30-29 27-28 30-28)