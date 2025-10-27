ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Women's World Cup | Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal In India Squad

Navi Mumbai: Star opener Shafali Verma has replaced Pratika Rawal in the India squad for the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Rawal was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury to her right ankle during the last league game against Bangladesh on October 26, 2025, which ended in a no result.

The International Cricket Council, in a media statement issued on Monday, said, "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad."

"Verma was named as a replacement after Rawal was ruled out after sustaining an injury to her right ankle while fielding in the league match against Bangladesh on Sunday," the world cricket body said.