ICC Women's World Cup | Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal In India Squad

India will take on favourites Australia in the semi-final of the marquee event at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Indian Cricket Team
File photo of Shafali Verma (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Star opener Shafali Verma has replaced Pratika Rawal in the India squad for the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Rawal was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury to her right ankle during the last league game against Bangladesh on October 26, 2025, which ended in a no result.

The International Cricket Council, in a media statement issued on Monday, said, "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad."

"Verma was named as a replacement after Rawal was ruled out after sustaining an injury to her right ankle while fielding in the league match against Bangladesh on Sunday," the world cricket body said.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are set to take on Australia in the second semi-final of the marquee event at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025. It remains to be seen whether Verma, a right-handed batter, who hails from Haryana, would be drafted straight away into the playing XI or not.

Rawal was in good form and had scored a match-winning century against New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in a league stage game, which helped the hosts qualify for the semi-final. The second semi-final will be played between England and South Africa in Guwahati. Both the semi-finals and the final have a reserve day.

For the record, the 21-year-old Varma has played 29 Women's ODIs, in which she has amassed 644 runs. She has four half-centuries to her name with 71 not out as her highest score.

