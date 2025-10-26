ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Women's World Cup: India Opt To Field In League Game Against Bangladesh

Navi Mumbai: India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field in their last league game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup against Bangladesh Women at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

This is India's last league game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the marquee event and will face Australia at the same venue on October 30. India defeated New Zealand to book a spot in the semis. Earlier, in the tournament, India suffered three successive defeats against England, Australia and South Africa.

Coming back to the game against Bangladesh Women, Uma Chetry was handed the cap by star batter Smrti Mandhana, as she is set to make her ODI debut. Openers Mandhana and Pratika Raval are in sizzling form having slammed hundreds in their last game against New Zealand Women. India have made three changes to the playing XI, with Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana resting for the game.