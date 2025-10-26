ICC Women's World Cup: India Opt To Field In League Game Against Bangladesh

ETV Bharat / sports

The toss of the India Women versus Bangladesh Women game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium here has been delayed due to rain.
File photo of India women's cricket team (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Updated : October 26, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field in their last league game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup against Bangladesh Women at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

This is India's last league game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the marquee event and will face Australia at the same venue on October 30. India defeated New Zealand to book a spot in the semis. Earlier, in the tournament, India suffered three successive defeats against England, Australia and South Africa.

Coming back to the game against Bangladesh Women, Uma Chetry was handed the cap by star batter Smrti Mandhana, as she is set to make her ODI debut. Openers Mandhana and Pratika Raval are in sizzling form having slammed hundreds in their last game against New Zealand Women. India have made three changes to the playing XI, with Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana resting for the game.

Uma Chetry is the first player from Assam to play for India Women in an ODI. She also becomes the 157th player to represent India Women in ODIs. The second semi-final will be played between England Women and South Africa Women.

Teams

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Women: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

