BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Prize For ICC Women's WC Winning Team India
Indian women create history by winning the ICC Women's World ODI World Cup after beating South Africa by 52 runs.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:04 AM IST
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India. The Indian women's cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements on Sunday.
Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.
A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.
During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.
Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back.
However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman to reach the WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.
Leading sports personalities and political figures raised a toast to the women's cricket team after its historic World Cup victory, calling it a "defining" moment that could inspire an entire generation. (With Agency Inputs)
