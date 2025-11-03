ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Prize For ICC Women's WC Winning Team India

India players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India. The Indian women's cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements on Sunday.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.