ICC Warns Pakistan Of Severe Repercussions For Boycotting T20 World Cup
ICC has warned Pakistan of severe sanctions if they pull out of the World Cup, which might result in them being isolated from world cricket.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The drama that has erupted since Mustafizur Rahman’s release by the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seems to have no end, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now warned Pakistan of severe sanctions if they decide to pull out from the T20 World Cup 2026. The development comes after reports emerged that Pakistan might withdraw from the competition following Bangladesh's replacement by Scotland. Also, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi labelled the decision for the sport’s governing body as ‘injustice’.
According to a report by India Today, ICC sanctions could inflict long-term financial and structural harm on the Pakistan Cricket Board. Recently, Naqvi told reporters that the decision regarding T20 World Cup participation will be made by the government and they are waiting for the decision.
What sanctions might be put on Pakistan?
The report adds multiple measures that might be imposed on Pakistan.
- No permission for overseas players to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
- Reduced ICC funding for PCB, which might result in financial loss.
- Exclusion of the Asia Cup
- Suspension of the bilateral series, including Pakistan.
Naqvi on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup
Naqvi has said that they are waiting for a decision from the government.
“Our stance will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. When the Prime Minister returns, I’ll be able to give you our final decision. It’s the government’s decision. We obey them, not the ICC,” Naqvi said.
Bangladesh replaced by Scotland
The discussions around Pakistan’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup started after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland for the tournament. There were reports that Pakistan might pull out to show solidarity with Bangladesh.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that Bangladesh will be replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup starting February 7, 2026. The development came after Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India, citing security concerns after left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming season.
"The ICC has announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. It was formally announced on Saturday that Bangladesh will no longer compete in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule. Scotland has been called up to take Bangladesh’s place in Group C, joining England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies," ICC said in an official statement.