ICC Warns Pakistan Of Severe Repercussions For Boycotting T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: The drama that has erupted since Mustafizur Rahman’s release by the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seems to have no end, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now warned Pakistan of severe sanctions if they decide to pull out from the T20 World Cup 2026. The development comes after reports emerged that Pakistan might withdraw from the competition following Bangladesh's replacement by Scotland. Also, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi labelled the decision for the sport’s governing body as ‘injustice’.

According to a report by India Today, ICC sanctions could inflict long-term financial and structural harm on the Pakistan Cricket Board. Recently, Naqvi told reporters that the decision regarding T20 World Cup participation will be made by the government and they are waiting for the decision.

What sanctions might be put on Pakistan?

The report adds multiple measures that might be imposed on Pakistan.

No permission for overseas players to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Reduced ICC funding for PCB, which might result in financial loss.

Exclusion of the Asia Cup

Suspension of the bilateral series, including Pakistan.

Naqvi on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup