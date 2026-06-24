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Matt Henry Ends 36-Year Ranking Drought For New Zealand By Climbing To The Top Spot

Hyderabad: Matt Henry put an end to the 36-year-old drought for New Zealand as he became only the third Kiwi bowler to occupy the top spot in the recently updated Test rankings. He has joined Jasprit Bumrah of India at the top after taking 11 wickets in the second Test against England at The Oval, London. Henry is currently sharing the top position with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Test rankings with a tally of 870 ranking points.

Bumrah was rested during the recently held one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Matt Henry scripts history

Also, he became the first New Zealand pacer in 36 years to climb to the top position to reach the No. 1 spot in the ICC’s Test bowling rankings. The last New Zealand bowler to be at the top spot in the Test rankings was Sir Richard Hadlee (1984–1990). Also, only Jack Cowie (1947) and Sir Richard Hadlee (1984–1990) are the New Zealand bowlers to claim the top spot.