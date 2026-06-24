Matt Henry Ends 36-Year Ranking Drought For New Zealand By Climbing To The Top Spot
In the updated Test rankings, Matt Henry and Jasprit Bumrah share the top spot after the former’s impressive spell in the Test against England.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Matt Henry put an end to the 36-year-old drought for New Zealand as he became only the third Kiwi bowler to occupy the top spot in the recently updated Test rankings. He has joined Jasprit Bumrah of India at the top after taking 11 wickets in the second Test against England at The Oval, London. Henry is currently sharing the top position with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Test rankings with a tally of 870 ranking points.
Bumrah was rested during the recently held one-off Test against Afghanistan.
Matt Henry scripts history
Also, he became the first New Zealand pacer in 36 years to climb to the top position to reach the No. 1 spot in the ICC’s Test bowling rankings. The last New Zealand bowler to be at the top spot in the Test rankings was Sir Richard Hadlee (1984–1990). Also, only Jack Cowie (1947) and Sir Richard Hadlee (1984–1990) are the New Zealand bowlers to claim the top spot.
Back at the 🔝. Again. 👑— ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2026
Joe Root is the #1 Test Batter in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the 12th time 👏
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/fFeN55q1dp pic.twitter.com/mzUvNLv1Ov
Australia pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are at the second and third positions respectively. Marco Jansen comprises the top five bowlers in the rankings.
Henry takes 11 wickets
Henry achieved career-best figures of 11/109 (5/80 in the first innings and 6/29 in the second) at The Oval. His spell led New Zealand to a 253-run win in the World Test Championship fixture against England. The win helped England level the three-match series to 1-1 after losing the series opener.
ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2026 | Matt Henry's STUNNING Rise | Equals Jasprit Bumrah's 870 Rating! 🏏🔥 pic.twitter.com/5GKuvq5fzk— asad jawaid (@AJ611_THE_KING) June 24, 2026
Joe Root becomes No. 1 Test batter
Joe Root has become the World No. 1 Test batter after playing a knock of 77 in the second Oval Test, jumping two places from his earlier position. This is the 12th occasion when Root has occupied the top spot in the rankings.
Harry Brook (866) and Travis Head (853) are at the second and third positions, respectively. Steve Smith (831) and Kamindu Mendis (781) are at the third and fourth positions, respectively.