U-19 World Cup 2026: India Register Third Victory Of Tournament, Beating New Zealand By Seven Wickets

The Indian cricket team scored their third win of the Under-19 World Cup, beating New Zealand.

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 India vs New Zealand
File Photo: India U19 Cricket Team (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 24, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The Indian Under-19 cricket team cemented their top spot in Group B, beating New Zealand by seven wickets in a rain-affected game. The team has qualified for the Super Six of the tournament with six points so far.

India chases the target with ease

Thanks to a brilliant effort from the Indian bowlers, the batters had an easy task ahead of them. Chasing a DLS target of 130 runs from the 37 overs, India lost the wicket of Aaron George (7) early in the innings. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre joined hands to forge an alliance of 76 runs for the second wicket. While Sooryavanshi scored 40 runs, Mhatre played a knock of 53 runs.

The duo of Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi ensured India’s victory after the wickets of Sooryavanshi and Mhatre. Their alliance helped India chase 130 in just 13.3 overs. With their third win of the tournament, India are at the top of the Group with six points and a net run rate of +2.719.

New Zealand bundled out on 135

The Indian bowling unit dished out a brilliant collective effort to trouble the New Zealand batters right from the start. RS Ambrish was the star of the show, taking four wickets, while Henil Patel scalped three wickets. Ambrish clocked figures of 8-1-29-4 while Henil registered bowling figures of 7.2-1-23-3. Khilan Patel, Mohamed Enaan and Kanishk Chouhan chipped in with one wicket each.

Callum Samson scored an unbeaten 37 runs during his stay at the crease, while Selwin Sanjay scored 28 runs. Six of the batters scored in single digits.

India to play two more games

India will play two more fixtures against Zimbabwe and Pakistan. They will take on Zimbabwe on January 27 and Pakistan on February 1, respectively. India, Bangladesh and New Zealand have already qualified for the Super Six stage of the tournament.

