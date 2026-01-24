ETV Bharat / sports

U-19 World Cup 2026: India Register Third Victory Of Tournament, Beating New Zealand By Seven Wickets

Hyderabad: The Indian Under-19 cricket team cemented their top spot in Group B, beating New Zealand by seven wickets in a rain-affected game. The team has qualified for the Super Six of the tournament with six points so far.

India chases the target with ease

Thanks to a brilliant effort from the Indian bowlers, the batters had an easy task ahead of them. Chasing a DLS target of 130 runs from the 37 overs, India lost the wicket of Aaron George (7) early in the innings. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre joined hands to forge an alliance of 76 runs for the second wicket. While Sooryavanshi scored 40 runs, Mhatre played a knock of 53 runs.

The duo of Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi ensured India’s victory after the wickets of Sooryavanshi and Mhatre. Their alliance helped India chase 130 in just 13.3 overs. With their third win of the tournament, India are at the top of the Group with six points and a net run rate of +2.719.