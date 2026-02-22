ETV Bharat / sports

ICC T20 World Cup | Proteas Battle-Ready But Balancing On Fine Edges

South Africa's Quinton de Kock with teammates celebrates the wicket of UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: South Africa arrives at the Super 8 with the air of a side that has already negotiated its first set of anxieties. Three wins in the tournament all at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — a canter against Canada, a nerve-fraying Super Over escape against Afghanistan, and a clinical chase against New Zealand.

The experience has sharpened their edges and steadied their belief. Yet, as they now prepare for the next step of the tournament against India, the story of the Proteas is less about momentum alone and more about balance, temperament, and the delicate alchemy of a squad still chasing its first global T20 crown.

Towering Skipper

At the centre of this campaign stands their skipper and quiet calibrator Aiden Markram. His unbeaten 86 against New Zealand was a thesis statement on how South Africa wants to bat in this World Cup — controlled aggression, depth in reserve, and an ability to stretch tempo without surrendering shape. Markram's leadership has been defined by a willingness to trust both experience and youth, and nowhere is that clearer than in the batting order he marshals.

Willow Strength

The Proteas' batting core remains a compelling blend of certainty and possibility. Quinton de Kock is still the accelerant at the top, his numbers in Indian conditions bordering on the extraordinary — an average of 47 and a strike rate north of 150 across 15 T20I innings. He has the rare ability to make the Powerplay feel like a prelude to something much bigger.

Alongside him, the promise of Dewald Brevis offers both excitement and a touch of volatility. Brevis was electric in Australia but has found India less yielding. His recent returns here have been modest, and the Proteas need him to rediscover his fluency through the middle overs.

Then there is David Miller, still the side's most dependable and subcontinental-savvy finisher. His strike rate above 175 in India underscores his comfort with both pace and spin at death. Around them float the emerging talents — Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Jason Smith — players who can turn a game in 10 balls but must first prove they can survive the long middle passages of high-pressure contests.

Multi-Layered Bowling

If the batting is an exercise in layered firepower, the bowling is South Africa's statement of authority. The return of Anrich Nortje has restored a familiar menace to the attack. Nortje’s numbers in the previous T20 World Cup — 15 wickets at an economy of 5.74 — still echo, and his recent domestic form suggests he has lost little of that cutting edge. He joins Kagiso Rabada, the side's enduring strike spearhead, in forming a new-ball pairing capable of unsettling any top order.

Behind them lies the height and versatility of Marco Jansen, whose left-arm angle and ability to strike in the Powerplay have become central to South Africa's early-overs strategy. Jansen's evolution into a late-order hitter enhances the team's balance, giving Markram an additional lever in tight chases.

Lungi Ngidi and the young Kwena Maphaka add depth and variation, ensuring that South Africa can attack across all phases — a crucial trait in Ahmedabad, where high-scoring games demand both wicket-taking intent and death-over clarity.