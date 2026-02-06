ETV Bharat / sports

Whatever Position Ishan Kishan Plays, He Won't Play Below Number 3: Suryakumar Yadav

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao Mumbai: Team India has headaches – one is good, the other bad. Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav talked about both at his pre-match Press Conference in Mumbai on Friday, saying the possible exit of frontline pacer Harshit Rana due to injury will upset combinations and strategies of this carefully curated squad for the T20 World Cup. India take on the USA in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The defending champions are in Group A and favourites to retain the Trophy. The captain was all praise for Ishan Kishen's scintillating show in the run-up to the tournament and all but confirmed his presence in the playing 11 tomorrow, that too not lower than the No. 3 position. "The way he played cricket in the last five T20Is. It was an international game, that's why he showed so much. But if you see the domestic cricket he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he batted the same way, and he came here and carried the same thing. "He got the opportunity at No 3, and he opened in the warm-up game. So, I hope he bats like this. Whatever position he plays, he won't play below 3, but whatever opportunity comes, he will bat like this," Suryakumar said. Suryakumar said, if need be, the playing 11 may include two spinners if the situation demands and that having the likes of Varun Chakravarty and Kuldeep Yadav as options "ïs a good headache."