Whatever Position Ishan Kishan Plays, He Won't Play Below Number 3: Suryakumar Yadav
Skipper Surya Yadav all but confirms wicket-kepeer batter Ishan Kishan will be in the playing 11 against the USA.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: Team India has headaches – one is good, the other bad. Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav talked about both at his pre-match Press Conference in Mumbai on Friday, saying the possible exit of frontline pacer Harshit Rana due to injury will upset combinations and strategies of this carefully curated squad for the T20 World Cup.
India take on the USA in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The defending champions are in Group A and favourites to retain the Trophy.
The captain was all praise for Ishan Kishen's scintillating show in the run-up to the tournament and all but confirmed his presence in the playing 11 tomorrow, that too not lower than the No. 3 position.
"The way he played cricket in the last five T20Is. It was an international game, that's why he showed so much. But if you see the domestic cricket he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he batted the same way, and he came here and carried the same thing.
"He got the opportunity at No 3, and he opened in the warm-up game. So, I hope he bats like this. Whatever position he plays, he won't play below 3, but whatever opportunity comes, he will bat like this," Suryakumar said.
Suryakumar said, if need be, the playing 11 may include two spinners if the situation demands and that having the likes of Varun Chakravarty and Kuldeep Yadav as options "ïs a good headache."
"It is an added advantage that you have such good bowlers available. But you also have to look at the combination, whom do you play against a certain opposition," Suryakumar.
"If there is a need that we can play two spinners, or two wrist spinners, then we will definitely play them. But yes, it is always good to have options like Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, two best spinners in the world, and it is a very good headache,” he added.
Despite the looming exit of an injured Rana, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm, Suryakumar kept the conversation light-hearted, asking journalists if they were not loving the boundaries and the sixes when asked about the big number of left-handed batters outnumbering the right-handers in the team.
"I think it is a good headache. When you have played so much cricket against the left-arm spinners or off-spinners, you have practised a lot. On a given day, irrespective of a spinner is bowling or a fast bowler is bowling to two left-handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what you do the best for the team, and that is what is happening," he added, calling the conversation around the left-right issue overrated.
The Press conference, though dominated by the talk around Rana’s impending exit and speculation around Mohammed Siraj replacing him, all the skipper was willing to say was that "it is not looking good." He, however, insisted that the bowler is undergoing scans and is on physio watch and has still not been ruled out.
"Don't worry, we have 11 players for tomorrow," he said with a laugh. "But it's a big blow because you make a squad of 15 players with a lot of combinations in mind. And if he is not available for us going forward, then we will set other combinations howsoever we can do it. We have enough players, enough combinations, which we can make against all the teams for this tournament. But if we miss him, we will definitely miss him," the skipper said.
