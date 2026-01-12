ICC T20 Men's World Cup All Set To Make Some Noise
ETV Bharat kickstarts its special coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will start in February, with special focus on India.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Hyderabad: The shortest of formats and the highest of summits in Cricket, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, returns to a part of the sub-continent, Pakistan excluded, after a decade, a full circle, many losses and just one title win for host India in the interregnum.
As the Indians hold the trophy from their previous outing in 2024, and as 20 teams from five continents vie for the coveted silverware, there is a lot of chirp around the tournament, sadly, not all positive.
For one, the geopolitics of the region has ensured that Pakistan continues to be persona non grata in India, with the escape route of a neutral venue has given Colombo a big occasion and the organisational responsibility for the marquee India-Pakistan clash on February 15, 2026. After a soft start, this blockbuster match will rev up spirits and lend zest to the Tournament.
If Pakistan was not enough, there is a lot brewing on the other side of the border – Bangladesh, where a convulsing and radicalised political regime has targeted Hindus living on their territory, raising eyebrows in India about the correctness of their players playing on Indian territory. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has, meanwhile, expressed security concerns about their players playing on Indian territory, especially in Kolkata. Speculation around alternate Indian venues down south has not helped in settling ruffled feathers, though the International Cricket Council (ICC) is so far silent on the issue.
Oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh has already had a fallout on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with him having to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rehman on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instructions. The ICC has been compelled to tread with caution in international tournaments panning out in India, what with all the strife spilling into the sport needlessly.
Occasions like the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being abandoned in Dharamshala during Operation Sindoor are still fresh in memory, for conversations to veer towards volatility and uncertainty. But with Indian heavyweights holding both the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer posts, the BCCI being the most influential board in cricket, and all the big sponsors of cricket emanating from India, a stern stand on issues like neutral venues for sparring neighbours is hardly likely.
Even as reports of the ICC mulling a fresh schedule in the face of emerging reservations, what seems likely is that the organisers will persuade Bangladesh to calm down and play without fear. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata (at the Eden Gardens) and one in Mumbai (at the Wankhede Stadium). Away from these contours of emerging cricket realities in a brittle world of polarised politics and socials that are colouring the excitement of any world cricketing event, there is the game itself, which, when it opens, takes away all the bad verses.
This time round, Team India has far greater burdens than dealing with just the geopolitics – it holds the difficult task of defending a Cup and bidding for a continued Championship. And this, in the absence of the famed Rohit(Sharma)-(Virat)Kohli duo, which had led the empowerment of this format till now. With skipper Surya Kumar Yadav having to bear the weight of leading a pack that is only in part experienced, and his own form not being in the rockstar zone he usually is with his bat, it remains to be seen whether the talented but brittle young stars can cross the Rubicon.
The ongoing ODI series against New Zealand will lay the foundation of what to expect in the World Cup when gears suddenly change and change suddenly comes visiting. Selectors bravely dropped Shubman Gill on form and handed over deputy duties to Axar Patel, besides giving bench warmer Sanju Samson a chance to prove his mettle in the middle. In the 15-man squad announced, there are eight players who were part of the Champions dressing room of 2024. Seven will be bidding to be in the playing 11 for the first time in summit time.
Talk of No. 3 and Surya's position in that slot has fuelled speculation and debate in drawing rooms all around India, though it will all depend on the fighting spirit of the entire squad, the ground beneath their feet, their ability to contest expectational pressure and the wherewithal of rival teams to combat what is arguably adjudged as home advantage.
South Africa has already trounced the jinx and can stir things up in the knockouts. Two-time champions England, though still working against cricket relegation to other sports at home and in fan spaces, will be amid a reunion of sorts with the shortest format. Australia will be playing for a generally elusive Cup (though they won in 2021) and New Zealand as the eternal dark horses, not to mention West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the last battling woes of being the crazy republic of cricket.
The tournament format virtually ensures that top-ranked teams make it to the Super 8s smoothly and steer well into the semifinals on form, unless, of course, a biggie has a prolonged and particularly bad outing, which is inexplicable. The top four sides of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages, with the semifinals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo (Colombo if Pakistan qualify) and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo (again if Pakistan qualify).
In Group A, besides the USA, which made waves in its last outing, India are also drawn alongside Pakistan and will take on their arch-rival in Colombo on February 15, 2026. The Netherlands and Namibia are the other teams in the group. India is coded X1 in the tournament and will be travelling to Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata for the group stage and knockout round matches.
Sri Lanka are one of five sides in Group B along with 2021 winners Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. Group C consists of a pair of two-time champions in England and the West Indies, as well as first-timers Italy and Asian sides Bangladesh and Nepal. New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates make up Group D.
Read More