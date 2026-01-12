ETV Bharat / sports

ICC T20 Men's World Cup All Set To Make Some Noise

By Meenakshi Rao

Hyderabad: The shortest of formats and the highest of summits in Cricket, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, returns to a part of the sub-continent, Pakistan excluded, after a decade, a full circle, many losses and just one title win for host India in the interregnum.

As the Indians hold the trophy from their previous outing in 2024, and as 20 teams from five continents vie for the coveted silverware, there is a lot of chirp around the tournament, sadly, not all positive.

For one, the geopolitics of the region has ensured that Pakistan continues to be persona non grata in India, with the escape route of a neutral venue has given Colombo a big occasion and the organisational responsibility for the marquee India-Pakistan clash on February 15, 2026. After a soft start, this blockbuster match will rev up spirits and lend zest to the Tournament.

If Pakistan was not enough, there is a lot brewing on the other side of the border – Bangladesh, where a convulsing and radicalised political regime has targeted Hindus living on their territory, raising eyebrows in India about the correctness of their players playing on Indian territory. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has, meanwhile, expressed security concerns about their players playing on Indian territory, especially in Kolkata. Speculation around alternate Indian venues down south has not helped in settling ruffled feathers, though the International Cricket Council (ICC) is so far silent on the issue.

Oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh has already had a fallout on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with him having to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rehman on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instructions. The ICC has been compelled to tread with caution in international tournaments panning out in India, what with all the strife spilling into the sport needlessly.

Occasions like the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being abandoned in Dharamshala during Operation Sindoor are still fresh in memory, for conversations to veer towards volatility and uncertainty. But with Indian heavyweights holding both the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer posts, the BCCI being the most influential board in cricket, and all the big sponsors of cricket emanating from India, a stern stand on issues like neutral venues for sparring neighbours is hardly likely.

Even as reports of the ICC mulling a fresh schedule in the face of emerging reservations, what seems likely is that the organisers will persuade Bangladesh to calm down and play without fear. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata (at the Eden Gardens) and one in Mumbai (at the Wankhede Stadium). Away from these contours of emerging cricket realities in a brittle world of polarised politics and socials that are colouring the excitement of any world cricketing event, there is the game itself, which, when it opens, takes away all the bad verses.