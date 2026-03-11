ETV Bharat / sports

From Dawn Nets To World Stage: The Making Of Sanju Samson

Thiruvananthapuram: The journey of Sanju Samson, the hero of India's 2026 ICC T20 World Cup triumph, from a young boy who travelled hours before sunrise for cricket practice to becoming a global icon, is a story stitched with discipline, sacrifice, and relentless self-belief.

Few have witnessed this rise as closely as Biju George, the former Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach who mentored Sanju in his formative years and later went on to become a highly accomplished fielding coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises including Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Indian women's national team, which reached the World Cup final in 2017 and Indian Under-19 team.

In this candid conversation with ETV Bharat, Biju, who celebrated 60 last month, opens up about Sanju's early struggles, evolving game, mindset, and future.

Sanju with coach Biju George and a Kerala teammate (ETV Bharat)

ETB: How did Sanju first come to you?

Biju George: It was in 2011 at the SAI coaching centre. Kerala Cricket Association scorer Sudheer Ali brought two boys along with their father — Sanju, and his brother Saly, who went on to play Ranji Trophy for Kerala. Sanju was just 11 then, but his discipline was extraordinary. They lived beyond Vizhinjam and travelled by two buses every single day to reach the Medical College Ground (MCG) before 6 AM. After intense morning practice, they would bathe using a pipe near the groundsman's room, change clothes, go to St Joseph's School, and return again for evening training. I still remember — after returning from an Under-19 overseas (West Indies) tour at 4:30 AM, Sanju was back at the nets by 6 AM. That kind of dedication at such a young age told us he was destined for greatness.

ETB: Was Sanju an aggressive player from the beginning?

Biju George: Absolutely. That attacking instinct was always there. When he first represented Kerala in the Under-13 category, his scores in a single tournament read: 135, 236, 100, and 87. He has always been someone who takes the game to the opposition.

Sanju Samson and coach Biju George during their India under-19 daysteam (ETV Bharat)

ETB: How do you evaluate Sanju's T20 World Cup performance?

Biju George: The initial phase — especially the New Zealand tour — was disappointing for many of us, including me as a coach. But Sanju responded the only way he knows: with hard work. He returned to Kerala and trained intensively for five days across KCA's Ground in Mangalapura, St. Xavier's College ground, Thumba, and Greenfield Stadium, Sports Hub in Karyavattom. Under former Rajasthan Royals coach Zubin Bharucha, he trained for four to five hours daily. The improvement wasn't instant in the early World Cup matches, but he got better with each game. And I still believe this isn't his peak. He has performed even better against stronger bowling attacks before.

ETB: Will his attacking style affect his chances in ODIs and Tests?

Biju George: Test cricket once valued caution. But players like Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist changed that mindset. Teams started scoring 400 runs on Day One. If a player like Sanju clicks in a Test match, he can dominate the game for four days. He belongs to the rare category of impact players — like Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virender Sehwag. They may not score big every game, but when they do, they change the match entirely.

ETB: Critics say Sanju's footwork has improved significantly. What preparation led to that?

Biju George: I don't think it was a specific technical or physical adjustment. It's more about mindset — a mental shift that reflects in movement and decision-making.

20206 T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson with former coach Biju George (ETV Bharat)

ETB: Did Sanju ever express disappointment when not selected for India?