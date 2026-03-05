ETV Bharat / sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Why There Is Danger Of British Rule In Wankhede

England's captain Harry Brook, second from right celebrates with teammates after their win against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. ( AP )

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: There is something quintessentially English about this T20 World Cup campaign — a curious blend of doubt and daring, stumbles and surges, a top order that flickers and a middle order that burns white-hot when it matters most. And now, as England march into their fifth semifinal in a row, they arrive not as the most polished side in the tournament but, perhaps, as the most compelling.

Jack Of All Trades

If this tournament has had a quiet conqueror, it is Will Jacks. Statistically, he is already the player of the tournament — four Player-of-the-Match awards, matching the record of Shane Watson for a single men's T20 World Cup. But statistics only tell half the story. Jacks has been England's insurance policy, their escape hatch, their chaos merchant.

Batting at No. 7 — a finisher's crucible — he has scored 162 runs at the death, more than any player in the competition, and 191 overall, the most by anyone batting outside the top four. With the ball, his off-spin has plugged gaps, especially against left-heavy batting orders like India's.

Time and again, England have drifted, only for Jacks to wrench them back — against Nepal, Italy, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The tournament's narrative threads all seem to run through him. In a semifinal likely to feature India's trio of all-rounders — Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel — it is Jacks who has outperformed them all, doing the unseen, unglamorous work that wins knockout matches.

Archer’s Ring Of Fire

If Jacks is England’s rescue artist, Jofra Archer is their opening act of violence. After a shaky start to the tournament, Archer has returned to something close to his devastating best. Eight of his 10 wickets have come in the powerplay, part of England's 18 wickets in the first six overs — six more than India.

Even more telling: 66 dot balls from 114 deliveries in the powerplay, a suffocating chokehold that has set the tone for England's bowling innings. Against India's explosive opening pair — especially Sanju Samson, whom Archer has dismissed three times in five T20Is — those early overs could define the semifinal.

Top Order Riddle

Yet England's greatest strength is also their most persistent question mark. The opening partnership of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, ranked second and fourth in the world entering the tournament, has averaged just 12. Buttler, once nicknamed "Universe Jos" for his Indian Premier League (IPL) heroics, has endured a run of five single-digit scores. Salt, explosive but mercurial, has now gone 13 innings without a century, though history suggests one is always around the corner.

And yet, in T20 cricket, form can flip in a single over, as Sanju Samson showed. The Wankhede — where Buttler has fond memories, including a 116 for Rajasthan Royals in 2022 — could be the stage where England's slumbering giants awaken.

Brook’s steady hand

At the centre of it all is captain Harry Brook, whose own century against Pakistan remains England's most complete batting performance of the tournament. Brook's leadership has been defined by calm defiance rather than perfectionism.

"We've won six out of seven games… we’re not bothered about the perfect game," said Jacks recently — a sentiment that echoes Brook's approach. England’s batting numbers underline the paradox: their top six average just 21.9 — third-lowest among all teams — and lose a wicket every 16.1 balls, the worst rate among Super 8 sides. Yet they keep winning.