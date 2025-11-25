ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India Vs Pakistan In Colombo On February 15
The schedule for next year's T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, was announced at a glittering function in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Defending champions India and arch-rivals Pakistan have been included in Group A for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The groupings of the marquee event were announced at a glittering function here by ICC Chairman Jay Shah in the presence of a galaxy of cricketers.
The two arch-rivals will play against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 15, 2026. India will start their campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7. They will then take on Namibia on February 12 in New Delhi. The Men in Blue will then travel to Colombo for their game against Pakistan and will take on The Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, goes into the World Cup as the defending champions. India had won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the summit clash. 20 teams will take part in the prestigious event, which will start on February 7, 2026.
55 matches will be played in the tournament, in which Italy will make its T20 World Cup debut. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, former T20 skipper Rohit Sharma and India player Harmanpreet Kaur were present on the occasion.
20 teams have been divided into four groups, with five teams in each group. India and Pakistan are in Group A with the United States, the Netherlands and Namibia. The final will be hosted either by Ahmedabad or Colombo while one of the semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The other semi-final will be played either in Kolkata or Colombo.
Group B will comprises Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. The Group C will have England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. The Group D will have New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanisthan, Canada and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Jay Shah announced that eight venues have been shortlisted where the games will be played, and they are Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata in India and the R Premada Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Shah also announced that Rohit will be the brand ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Rohit Sharma thanked the International Cricket Council and Jay Shah for the honour. "It is a great privilege and honour for me. I am very grateful, hopefully we can create the magic that we created last year," Rohit, who hails from Mumbai, said.
Harmanpreet, who led the India ODI Women's team to their inaugural ICC ODI World Cup win, said, the World Cup win means a lot. "I don't want to come out of that moment," she said.
Rohit, who watched the summit clash of the Women's ICC ODI World Cup 2025, said, "That is the moment you live for. I am sure a lot of process, hard work went in before that World Cup started."
Suryakumar Yadav said, "It is a lot of challenge going into the T20 World Cup, and it gives me a lot of motivation looking at the Trophy. Playing in India, it is going to be incredible fun."
Surya was asked who would he like to face in the summit clash and pat came the reply, "Narendra Modi Stadium and Australia". This will be the 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Pakistan versus The Netherlands will play the first game of the tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Complex in Colombo. Senior BCCI officials, including President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devjit Saika, and Vice President Rajeev Shukla, were also present for the function.
India last hosted the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 while Sri Lanka hosted the tournament in 2012.
