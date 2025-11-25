ETV Bharat / sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India Vs Pakistan In Colombo On February 15

File - India's Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29 ( ANI )

Mumbai: Defending champions India and arch-rivals Pakistan have been included in Group A for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The groupings of the marquee event were announced at a glittering function here by ICC Chairman Jay Shah in the presence of a galaxy of cricketers.

The two arch-rivals will play against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 15, 2026. India will start their campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7. They will then take on Namibia on February 12 in New Delhi. The Men in Blue will then travel to Colombo for their game against Pakistan and will take on The Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, goes into the World Cup as the defending champions. India had won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the summit clash. 20 teams will take part in the prestigious event, which will start on February 7, 2026.

55 matches will be played in the tournament, in which Italy will make its T20 World Cup debut. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, former T20 skipper Rohit Sharma and India player Harmanpreet Kaur were present on the occasion.

20 teams have been divided into four groups, with five teams in each group. India and Pakistan are in Group A with the United States, the Netherlands and Namibia. The final will be hosted either by Ahmedabad or Colombo while one of the semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The other semi-final will be played either in Kolkata or Colombo.

Group B will comprises Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. The Group C will have England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. The Group D will have New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanisthan, Canada and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jay Shah announced that eight venues have been shortlisted where the games will be played, and they are Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata in India and the R Premada Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.