ICC Reveals Match Officials For T20 World Cup 2026 Final Between India And New Zealand

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named the lineup of the match officials for the T20 World Cup 2026 for the final between India and New Zealand. The title clash between Suryakumar Yadav’s India and Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for the marquee clash.

Illingworth also officiated in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. Previously, he stood in the final of the 2022 edition played between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. He officiated in the match alongside Chris Gaffaney. Illingworth boasts an impressive officiating experience, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Final.

While Illingworth has a lot of experience, Wharf will be officiating his first senior ICC World Cup final. Whart, the former English cricketer, has experience working in ICC events previously, such as the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Also, he earned promotion to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2025.