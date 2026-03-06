ICC Reveals Match Officials For T20 World Cup 2026 Final Between India And New Zealand
Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and England.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named the lineup of the match officials for the T20 World Cup 2026 for the final between India and New Zealand. The title clash between Suryakumar Yadav’s India and Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for the marquee clash.
Illingworth also officiated in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. Previously, he stood in the final of the 2022 edition played between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. He officiated in the match alongside Chris Gaffaney. Illingworth boasts an impressive officiating experience, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Final.
Experienced duo set to take charge in the middle as @emirates match officials confirmed for the #T20WorldCup Final 🙌— ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2026
While Illingworth has a lot of experience, Wharf will be officiating his first senior ICC World Cup final. Whart, the former English cricketer, has experience working in ICC events previously, such as the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Also, he earned promotion to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2025.
Notably, the same pair officiated during New Zealand’s victory over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Allahuddien Paleker will be the third umpire, while Adrian Holdstock will be in the role of the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will be the match referee. Notably, Pycroft was the same referee when the handshake controversy sparked after the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Palekar, who has experience of officiating six matches during the competition so far joined the ICC Elite Panel in March 2025.
How do India and New Zealand make it to the final?
India beat England in a high-scoring affair at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday, March 6. Sanju Samson scored a half-century for the Indian team while Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya shone with the ball with impressive spells in the key clash.
On the other hand, New Zealand booked their place in the T20 World Cup final with a comprehensive win over South Africa by nine wickets. Openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert made it a lop-sided fixture with their brilliant power-hitting.