

India All Set For ICC T20 Cricket World Cup As Marquee Tournament Begins Today

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: The road to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been quite a rough ride this far. While the 2024 edition was about breaking America, 2026 is defined by the logistical and political friction of co-hosting in the subcontinental heartland where dirty politics has infiltrated a purely sporting event.

The months leading up to the February 7 kick-off have been dominated by off-field drama that has threatened to overshadow the cricket. The biggest headline leading up to this event was the Pakistan Government’s refusal to let the team play their marquee clash against India on February 15 in Colombo. But the lead up to this situation has not been any smoother, what with Bangladesh insisting for non-Indian playing conditions and the International Cricket Council (ICC) refusing.

Despite this World Cup being hailed as the subcontinental resurrection, a month-long odyssey across India and Sri Lanka that promises to redefine the shortest format’s tactical boundaries, regretfully, the talk still is not about cricket.

On the cricketing front, spanning 55 matches in a five-group format from February 7 to March 8, the tournament arrives with a lot of futuristics, both technologically and manpower wise. Where India is concerned, for the first time in nearly two decades, the global stage is devoid of the towering presence of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, leaving Suryakumar Yadav’s young India to defend its crown under a relentless high-risk mandate.

Tactically, the pace-is-the-face era has taken a backseat to a refreshing spin-revolution, empowered by subcontinental conditions which dote on grip and turn. Every major squad has undergone a drastic makeover to survive the abrasive, turning tracks from Chennai to Pallekele. The names with five stars are Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Santner and the other masters of guile, more than the fierce quicks like Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi or others.

Australia, traditionally a bastion of fast-bowling, enters the fray with a depleted pace unit following the withdrawal of Pat Cummins due to back injury and Josh Hazlewood, forcing them to rely on an unprecedented two-pronged spin attack.