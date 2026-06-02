ICC Suspends Cricket Canada Membership After Corruption Allegations
ICC has suspended the membership of Cricket Canada, but their national team will continue to participate in global events.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with a major decision as they have suspended the membership of Cricket Canada for breaching some membership obligations.
Canada has appeared in the last two T20 World Cups. Also, they have featured across four ODI World Cups (1979, 2003, 2007, 2011). The country got the ICC membership in 1968, indicating a very long period since they have became an associate member.
The Canadian team has a lot of players of Asian origin, especially from India and Pakistan. ICC have now stripped the membership of Cricket Canada due to some governance breaches, but they haven’t mentioned any specific reason behind the move. Also, the ICC has made it clear that the Canadian national team will continue to be eligible to take part in any future ICC events.
OFFICIAL: Following T20 WC match-fixing allegations and other governance issues, ICC has suspended Cricket Canada and frozen annual ICC fundings.— Ragav X (@ragav_x) June 1, 2026
ICC’s anti-corruption unit is probing suspected fixing, with no charges proven yet.
ICC flagged governance failures, weak financial… https://t.co/tseRMfyf2W
“The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations,” ICC said in their statement.
"In taking this decision, the ICC Board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body. Accordingly, Canadian national representative teams will continue to be eligible to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension.”
⚫ ICC has suspended Cricket Canada's membership due to governance and administrative issues.— Shadman Sakib Arnob (@arnuX05) June 1, 2026
However, Canada's national teams will continue to participate in ICC events, and players will not be affected by the suspension. 🇨🇦🏏#ICC #CricketCanada pic.twitter.com/SEl1LvG3WK
Notably, the move comes a month after a documentary aired by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation alleged corruption within the cricket administration in the country. The documentary raised concerns over governance issues, including allegations of match manipulation and threats of violence involving some players and officials.
ICC have also said in their statement that they will provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions to be applied.
"The ICC will also provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues identified by the Board. The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the Board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met,” the ICC said.
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