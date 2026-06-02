ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Suspends Cricket Canada Membership After Corruption Allegations

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with a major decision as they have suspended the membership of Cricket Canada for breaching some membership obligations.

Canada has appeared in the last two T20 World Cups. Also, they have featured across four ODI World Cups (1979, 2003, 2007, 2011). The country got the ICC membership in 1968, indicating a very long period since they have became an associate member.

The Canadian team has a lot of players of Asian origin, especially from India and Pakistan. ICC have now stripped the membership of Cricket Canada due to some governance breaches, but they haven’t mentioned any specific reason behind the move. Also, the ICC has made it clear that the Canadian national team will continue to be eligible to take part in any future ICC events.

“The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations,” ICC said in their statement.