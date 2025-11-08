ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Sets Up Committee To Resolve Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Issue Between India And Pakistan: Report

Indian players and team staff celebrate Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pakistan without the trophy after the Indian team refuses to accept the trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. ( File/ANI )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Dubai: The Board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set up a committee to mediate the contentious issues between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Asia Cup 2025, agreeing to get involved in the dispute between the two countries after the BCCI raised the matter during its meeting, a report said on Friday. With both India and Pakistan sticking to their respective positions on the Asia Cup, the ICC Board, in its meeting on Friday, decided that Oman Cricket Board chairman Pankaj Khimji, considered to be close to both the boards and having mediated on numerous occasions before, will head the committee, Telecom Asia Sport said in its report. Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi did not give the trophy to India after the winning captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to receive it from him. Naqvi, who attended the meeting on Friday, remained adamant that it was only he who could hand over the trophy as Asia Cricket Council (ACC) President.India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the final to win the Asia Cup title.