ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Reveals Pitch Rating For Melbourne Test After It Ends In Two Days

Hyderabad: After a lot of criticism over the nature of the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the fourth Ashes Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have revealed the rating of the surface. The pitch is rated as "unsatisfactory” by the match referee, and the venue has also been handed a demerit point.

England secured their first win of the series by four wickets in a contest that lasted just two days. After the result, there was widespread criticism surrounding the nature of the pitch as it helped fast bowlers a lot. The pitch was under the monitoring process of the ICC, and the final rating was revealed on Monday, December 29.

Match referee Jeff Crowe also pointed out that the overwhelming advantage to the bowlers was an issue of concern in his assessment.

"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day, and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'Unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines, and the venue gets one demerit point," he stated.