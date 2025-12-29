ICC Reveals Pitch Rating For Melbourne Test After It Ends In Two Days
The International Cricket Council (ICC) have revealed the rating for the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a lot of criticism over the nature of the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the fourth Ashes Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have revealed the rating of the surface. The pitch is rated as "unsatisfactory” by the match referee, and the venue has also been handed a demerit point.
England secured their first win of the series by four wickets in a contest that lasted just two days. After the result, there was widespread criticism surrounding the nature of the pitch as it helped fast bowlers a lot. The pitch was under the monitoring process of the ICC, and the final rating was revealed on Monday, December 29.
Match referee Jeff Crowe also pointed out that the overwhelming advantage to the bowlers was an issue of concern in his assessment.
Match referee Jeff Crowe hands down verdict on the MCG pitch used for the Boxing Day Test 👀#WTC27 | #AUSvENG— ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2025
https://t.co/YdKIf8RBQu
"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day, and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'Unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines, and the venue gets one demerit point," he stated.
According to the four-tier pitch rating system, an "unsatisfactory" surface is considered to be one which "does not allow an even contest between bat and ball by favouring the bowlers too much, with too many wicket-taking opportunities for either seam or spin." The rating places MCG second from the bottom in the ratings defined by the cricket world body.
A total of 36 wickets were down in just 142 overs, with no half-century registered in the whole contest. Twenty wickets fell on the opening day of the match, while 16 more fell on the second day, bringing the clash to an abrupt end.
Cricket Australia chief of cricket James Allsopp accepted that the pitch didn’t provide the balance between bat and ball.
"We were disappointed for the fans holding tickets for days three and four, and also the millions of fans excited to watch the action in Australia and around the world, that the pitch did not provide the MCG's customary balance between bat and ball," he said.
England secured their first victory on Australian soil in 2011 in Tests and also avoided a clean sweep in the series after losing the first three matches.