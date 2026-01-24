ETV Bharat / sports

Scotland Replace Bangladesh For T20 World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it will be replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup starting next month. The development comes after Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India, citing security concerns after Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR).

According to a report by news agency PTI, ICC sent an email to the BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul informing them of the decision taken by the sport's governing body.

"An e-mail was sent last evening to the Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24-hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.