Scotland Replace Bangladesh For T20 World Cup 2026
Scotland have replaced Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup 2026 starting from February 7.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it will be replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup starting next month. The development comes after Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India, citing security concerns after Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR).
According to a report by news agency PTI, ICC sent an email to the BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul informing them of the decision taken by the sport's governing body.
"An e-mail was sent last evening to the Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24-hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"The BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially informing the global body, which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced."
Earlier, Bangladesh had requested the ICC to relocate their T20 World Cup matches, which were scheduled to be played in India due to security concerns. The team was scheduled to play in Mumbai and Kolkata. After a few rounds of meetings between the two parties, ICC told Bangladesh that there is no risk involved while playing in India, according to the risk assessment they carried out. The sport's governing body further told BCB that they have to play their matches in India as scheduled or forfeit the points. Bangladesh was firm on the stand that they won't play in India, and the deadlock meant that Bangladesh decided not to take part in the competition.
Scotland will now replace them and will start their campaign against the West Indies (February 7). They will play their next group matches against Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata. The team will play their final group match against Nepal in Mumbai.