ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Venue Shift Request for Matches In T20 World Cup 2026
ICC has said in an official statement that Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup fixtures in India will go ahead as planned.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The impasse between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) around Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India seems to be heading for a conclusion. In a decision that might have consequences for Asian Cricket, ICC has rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches in India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The team were scheduled to play their matches in Mumbai and Kolkata.
The decision was taken after an ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, 21 January, via video conference to discuss the issue. ICC said that the decision was taken after assessing all the security measures. They also mentioned that any changes would ‘jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events’.
The ICC has confirmed that the Men’s #T20WorldCup fixtures will proceed as scheduled.— ICC (@ICC) January 21, 2026
"Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India,” ICC said in an official statement.
“Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its players’ involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”
Although the official statement from ICC doesn’t mention, ESPNcricinfo has reported that the cricket governing body has told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that their failure to travel to India for the marquee tournament might result in them being replaced with Scotland, as they are next in terms of rankings to replace the Bangla Tigers.
The BCB has been given one more day to inform its final stance on playing matches in India.