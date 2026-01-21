ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Venue Shift Request for Matches In T20 World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: The impasse between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) around Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India seems to be heading for a conclusion. In a decision that might have consequences for Asian Cricket, ICC has rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches in India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The team were scheduled to play their matches in Mumbai and Kolkata.

The decision was taken after an ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, 21 January, via video conference to discuss the issue. ICC said that the decision was taken after assessing all the security measures. They also mentioned that any changes would ‘jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events’.

"Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India,” ICC said in an official statement.