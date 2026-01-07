ETV Bharat / sports

Play In India Or Forfeit Points: ICC Has Rejected Bangladesh Request To Shift T20 WC Matches, Says Report

Dhaka: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

A virtual call on Tuesday took place between the ICC and BCB, during which the ICC informed the Board that it was rejecting the latter's request to shift Bangladesh's matches outside India due to security concerns, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The report added that the ICC have told the BCB that their senior men's national cricket team will need to travel to India to play their T20 World Cup matches or risk forfeiting points.

It is worth noting that the BCB or ICC has issued no official statement regarding the outcome of Tuesday's call, which was arranged after the BCB wrote in on Sunday, requesting consideration of moving Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again.

After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. The World Cup event will start on February 7 with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo.

Earlier, BCB formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to venues outside India, citing "safety and security" concerns for Bangladeshi players, according to a BCB press release.

The BCB said that the team will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka over the "growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent."