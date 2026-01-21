ETV Bharat / sports

Daryl Mitchell Dethrones Virat Kohli For Top Spot ICC ODI Rankings

Hyderabad: Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has climbed to the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after a 2-1 Series win against India, which concluded recently. Also, Kohli has lost the top spot in the latest rankings despite scoring a century and a half-century, as his performance was overshadowed by Mitchell's.

Mitchell went past Kohli by playing a crucial role in the team’s maiden ODI series win on Indian soil in 37 years. Mitchell went from 784 points to 845 after scoring the most runs in the series, while Kohli got a boost of only 10 points in the ratings. Kohli had occupied the top spot in the rankings released last week, with only one point difference between him and the New Zealand batter who was in second position.

Mitchell has now overtaken him, scoring 352 runs from three innings with an average of 176. Also, his tally includes two centuries and one half-century.

Rohit dropped to fourth