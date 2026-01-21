Daryl Mitchell Dethrones Virat Kohli For Top Spot ICC ODI Rankings
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has dethroned Virat Kohli in the top spot of the ICC rankings.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has climbed to the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after a 2-1 Series win against India, which concluded recently. Also, Kohli has lost the top spot in the latest rankings despite scoring a century and a half-century, as his performance was overshadowed by Mitchell's.
Mitchell went past Kohli by playing a crucial role in the team’s maiden ODI series win on Indian soil in 37 years. Mitchell went from 784 points to 845 after scoring the most runs in the series, while Kohli got a boost of only 10 points in the ratings. Kohli had occupied the top spot in the rankings released last week, with only one point difference between him and the New Zealand batter who was in second position.
Mitchell has now overtaken him, scoring 352 runs from three innings with an average of 176. Also, his tally includes two centuries and one half-century.
Virat Kohli's reign as the No.1 ODI batter is over as an in-form New Zealander rises to the top 😲— ICC (@ICC) January 21, 2026
Details 👇https://t.co/G5NUvco7AM
Rohit dropped to fourth
Rohit Sharma (757 points) and Ibrahim Zadran (764 points) of Afghanistan have swapped their places in the rankings. Rohit has slipped to fourth place from the third position after scoring just 61 runs from three innings, after failing to convert his starts.
KL Rahul back in the top 10
KL Rahul has grabbed the No.10 spot in the latest rankings, with Shreyas Iyer at the 11th place. Shubman Gill continues to hold the fifth position in the rankings.
🚨 DARYL MITCHELL BECOMES THE NO.1 ODI BATTER— junaiz (@dhillow_) January 21, 2026
- He replaces Virat Kohli at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lWy4YgOLQz
Rahul’s key role in the Indian batting unit helped him climb the rankings. After playing an unbeaten knock to take the team over the finish line in the series opener against New Zealand, he backed it up with a fine century. He stayed unbeaten on 112 runs with 11 fours and a six against the Black Caps.
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell has taken the biggest leap in the bowling rankings, taking a jump of six spots to 33rd after his performances in the last two games of the series. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan (710 points) continues at the top of the rankings with England speedster Jofra Archer (670 points) occupying second place.